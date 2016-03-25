Actualité aéronautique
Le premier A350 de Cathay Pacific a effectué son vol inaugural
Article publié le 25 mars 2016 par David Dagouret
Le 25 mars 2016, le premier A350 destiné à la compagnie chinoise a effectué son premier vol sans incident.
Le premier Airbus A350-900 pour la compagnie Cathay Pacific a effectué son vol inaugural. L'appareil va, maintenant, rentrer en phase finale de production incluant l'aménagement de la cabine, des tests au sol et des essais en vol. L'appareil devrait être livré dès le second trimestre de cette année.
L'avion sera le premier des 48 Aibus A350 achetés par la compagnie Cathay Pacific. A terme, la flotte de la compagnie comprendra 22 Airbus A350-900 et 26 Airbus A350-1000.
