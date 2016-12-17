Actualité aéronautique

Le premier A400M de l'armée espagnole s'envole

Article publié le 11 septembre 2016 par David Dagouret

Le 05 septembre dernier, le premier A400M destiné à l'armée espagnole, a effectué son premier vol. 

Le premier Airbus A400M commandé par l'armée espagnol a fait son vol inaugural, le 05 septembre dernier. L'avion, msn 044 a décollé de l'aéroport de Séville à 15h25 (heure locale). L'appareil a effectué un vol inaugural de 3h45 et a atterri à Séville sans incident.

