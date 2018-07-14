Actualité aéronautique

Farnborough 2018 : Boeing vend 19 Boeing 777 Cargo

Article publié le 16 juillet 2018 par David Dagouret

Le constructeur vend cinq Boeing 777 Freighter à Qatar Airways et 14 à DHL Express.

La matinée du premier jour du salon de Farnborough continue et les ventes se multiplient. Boeing a annoncé la vente de 14 Boeing 777 Freighter à la compagnie DHL avec une option d'achat pour 7 autres avions cargo. L'accord passé avec DHL Express est estimé à 4,7 milliards de dollars au prix catalogue. 

Le constructeur américain a également annoncé que Qatar Airways avait également finalisé la commande de cinq Boeing 777 Freighter. L'engagement pour ces appareils avait été annoncé en avril dernier et la valeur de cette commande est estimé à près de 1,7 milliards de dollars.

