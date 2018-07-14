Actualité aéronautique
Farnborough 2018 : Boeing vend 19 Boeing 777 Cargo
Article publié le 16 juillet 2018 par David Dagouret
Le constructeur vend cinq Boeing 777 Freighter à Qatar Airways et 14 à DHL Express.
La matinée du premier jour du salon de Farnborough continue et les ventes se multiplient. Boeing a annoncé la vente de 14 Boeing 777 Freighter à la compagnie DHL avec une option d'achat pour 7 autres avions cargo. L'accord passé avec DHL Express est estimé à 4,7 milliards de dollars au prix catalogue.
Le constructeur américain a également annoncé que Qatar Airways avait également finalisé la commande de cinq Boeing 777 Freighter. L'engagement pour ces appareils avait été annoncé en avril dernier et la valeur de cette commande est estimé à près de 1,7 milliards de dollars.
Liens commerciaux
Sur le même sujet
- 17/07 Farnborough 2018 : Helvetic airways signe pour 24 Embraer E2
- 17/07 Farnborough 2018 : GECAS achète jusqu'à 35 Boeing 737-800BCF
- 17/07 Farnborough 2018 : Vistara commande jusqu'à 10 Boeing 787
- 17/07 Farnborough 2018 : ACG commande 20 Boeing 737 Max
- 17/07Farnborough 2018 : Une future compagnie américaine commande des Airbus A220
- 17/07 Farnborough 2018 : Air Nostrum et CityJet s'associent
- 17/07 Farnborough 2018 : Le Superjet et le MC-21 reçoivent aussi des commandes
- 17/07 Farnborough 2018 : IAG commande deux Airbus A330
- 17/07 Farnborough 2018 : ALC prend jusqu'à 78 Boeing
- 17/07RIAT 2018 : revivez le meeting en photos
- 17/07 Farnborough 2018 : encore un client anonyme pour Airbus, grosse commande
- 17/07 Farnborough 2018 : un client anonyme commande des A350
- 17/07 Farnborough 2018 : ATR vend aussi des avions
- 17/07Farnborough 2018 : découverte de la cabine "atmosphère" de Bombardier (photos)
- 17/07 Farnborough 2018 : Jet Airways prend d'autres Boeing 737 MAX
- 17/07 Farnborough 2018 : GOL prend des 737 MAX
- 16/07Farnborough 2018 : visite de la cabine de l'A330neo TAP (photos)
- 16/07 Farnborough 2018 : SalamAir commande six Airbus A320neo
- 16/07 Farnborough 2018 : Macquarie AirFinance commande des A320neo
- 16/07 Farnborough 2018 : United commande 4 Boeing 787