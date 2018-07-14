Actualité aéronautique
Farnborough 2018 : encore un achat mystère pour Airbus
Article publié le 18 juillet 2018 par David Dagouret
Une commande a été passée pour l'acquisition de six Airbus A330neo.
Au troisième jour du salon aéronautique de Farnborough, les commandes se poursuivent mais le mystère reste entier. En effet, le constructeur européen a annoncé ce matin qu'un engagement avait été signé avec un client "X" pour l'acquisition de six Airbus A330neo.
Aucun autre élément n'a été fourni concernant cet achat.
