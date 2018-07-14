Farnborough 2018 : VietJet commande 100 Boeing 737 Max

Article publié le 18 juillet 2018 par David Dagouret

La compagnie vietnamienne a acheté 80 B737 Max 10 et 20 B737 Max 8.

Boeing et VietJet ont signé une commande portant sur l'acquisition de 100 appareils de la famille Boeing 737 Max. Ce contrat a été signé lors du troisième jour du salon aéronautique de Farnborough et porte précisement sur l'achat de 80 Boeing 737 Max 10 et 20 Boeing 737 Max 8.

La commande d'aujourd'hui est évalué à près de 12 milliards de dollars au prix catalogue.

