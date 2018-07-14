Farnborough 2018 : Vistara commande jusqu'à 10 Boeing 787

Article publié le 17 juillet 2018 par David Dagouret

L'accord passé aujourd'hui, prévoit une commande de 6 appareils avec une option sur 4 autres.

Boeing et Vistara ont signé une commande au deuxième jours du salon aéronautique de Farnborough. Cet accord prévoit l'acquisition de six Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners et une option de quatre autres appareils.

La commande est estimé à près de 2,8 milliards de dollars au prix catalogue. Vistara deviendra ainsi la première compagnie en Inde à exploiter le Boeing 787-9, Air India exploitant seulement des Boeing 787-8.

