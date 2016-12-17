EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2015

  • Type d'événement : Salon
  • Date : du lundi 20 juillet 2015 au dimanche 26 juillet 2015
  • Lieu : Oshkosh (États-Unis)

Description de l'événement

Du 20 au 26 juillet 2015 aura lieu le plus grand meeting aérien annuel des États-Unis à Oshkosh dans le Wisconsin.

