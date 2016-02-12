Michel Mouton - Commandant de bord & Ecrivain

  • Type d'événement : Conférence
  • Date : le vendredi 12 février 2016
  • Lieu : Saint Victoret (France)

Description de l'événement

Conférence à l’Espace culturel Le Menestrel  à Saint-Victoret le Vendredi 12 Février 2016 à 18h.

Le tome 3 de Michel MOUTON "L’Autre Comme Unique Action" sera disponible durant la soirée. Ancien pilote d’AWACS dans l’armée de l’air, actuellement aux commandes d’ERJ-145 chez HOP, s’est lancé dans l’exercice exaltant et complexe pour «définir la fonction de Commandant de bord» et «lier la passion de l’aviation à l’ambition de l’écriture».

Pour de plus amples informations sur cet événement n’hésitez pas le contacter par mail : contact.lecommandantdebord@yahoo.fr ou par téléphone : 06 03 20 49 04

Rencontre avec l’Auteur pour une séance dédicace. 

http://mmouton8.wix.com/commandant-de-bord

