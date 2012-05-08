Dépêches
All airlines are not created equal, reveals Skyscanner
Dépèche transmise le 8 mai 2012 par Business Wire
All airlines are not created equal, reveals Skyscanner
EDINBURGH, Scotland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading travel search site Skyscanner, which compares both ‘no frills’ carriers and scheduled airlines, has found that in many scenarios, ‘low cost’ carriers can be more expensive than their ‘full fare’ counterparts, depending on the travellers’ individual needs.
Due to the complexity of the fare structures, with additional charges for check-in bags, food, seat selection, and different fees depending on how the flight is paid for, getting the cheapest flights now depends on entirely on the individual’s travel situation.
Basic Traveller with hand luggage only – fly Ryanair
For a single traveller flying with hand luggage only, and purchasing no food or drink onboard, no-frills carriers such as Ryanair and easyJet still tend to offer the lowest fares, with BA being the most expensive.
|Airline
|Flight
|Ryanair
|£264.92
|easyJet
|£287.96 ^
|Thomson
|£337.96
|Monarch
|£341.96
|BA
|£359.32
Flights for one adult and one child, from a London airport, to Malaga, departing 1 July, returning 8 July 2012. Searches made on 25 April 2012
Flying with 20kg check-in bag – fly easyJet
Additional fees vary considerably from airline to airline; in the same scenario, adding the cost of a 20kg check-in bag, easyJet becomes the cheapest option, and Ryanair’s fee jumps by £70, making it just £10 cheaper than BA, which moves in to third place.
|Airline
|Flight
|20kgs Bag
|Total
|easyJet
|£278.96
|£30
|£317.96 ^
|Ryanair
|£264.92
|£70
|£334.92 *
|BA
|£359.32
|£0 (23kgs)
|£359.32
|Thomson
|£337.96
|£30
|£367.96
|Monarch
|£341.96
|£31.98
|£373.94
Flights for one adult and one child, from a London airport, to Malaga, departing 1 July, returning 8 July 2012. Searches made on 25 April 2012
Skiers and Golfers – fly BA
For those wanting to carry sports equipment, scheduled airlines can offer the lowest fares. Whereas BA and Swiss carry skis or golf clubs as part of the normal baggage allowance for no extra fee, easyJet charge £50 and Ryanair charge a whopping £100, adding a considerable amount to the total fare.
Skyscanner compared the total costs for one adult flying from a London airport for a ski holiday to Geneva and a golf holiday to Faro, and found that BA offered the cheapest fare in both examples, once sports equipment was added.
|Airline
|Flight
|20kgs Bag
|Skis/Snowboard
|Total
|BA (LGW)
|£104
|£0
|£0 ~
|£104.00
|Swiss (LHR)
|£109
|£0
|£0 ~
|£109.00
|easyJet (LTN)
|£56
|£18.00
|£50
|£124.00 ^
Flight from a London airport, to Geneva, departing 5 January, returning 12 January 2013. Searches made on 25 April 2012
|Airline
|Flight
|20kgs Bag
|Golf clubs
|Total
|BA (LCY)
|£216.50
|£0
|£0 ~
|£216.50
|Ryanair (STN)
|£98.87
|£70
|£100 ~
|£268.87
Flight from a London airport, to Faro departing 4 September, returning 11 September 2012. Searches made on 8 May 2012
Sam Baldwin, Skyscanner Travel Editor commented:
“The airline offering the cheapest fare depends entirely on the individual’s needs. For the lone passenger travelling with just hand baggage, no-frills airlines generally still offer the cheapest fares. But for families, groups, or those carrying sports equipment, it is much less clear cut, and in many cases, scheduled airlines may offer the best deals.”
-ends-
Notes to editors:
* fare includes £24 web check-in charges.
^ fare includes £9 ‘administration’ fee.
~ if within normal free baggage allowance
All prices based on return journeys
Credit card charges have not been included
About Skyscanner
Skyscanner is Europe’s leading travel search site providing instant online comparisons for millions of flights on over a thousand airlines, from flights to Las Vegas and cheap flights to London as well as car hire and hotels
Follow Skyscanner on Twitter and Facebook
- 13:18 Lufthansa reçoit son premier A350
- 16/12 ANA reçoit son premier Airbus A320neo
- 16/12 L'Airbus A321neo équipé de moteurs P&W obtient sa Certification de Type
- 15/12 ATR : premier ATR 72-600 pour Air Caraïbes
- 12/12A la découverte de Norwegian
- 10/12 Boeing : assemblage final du premier 787-10
- 07/12 Crash d'un ATR de Pakistan International Airlines
- 06/12 American Airlines : un B787 entre Paris et Dallas
- 04/12 Vueling lance une nouvelle ligne Paris Orly - Birmingham pour la saison été 2017
- 03/12 South African Airways reçoit son premier A330-300
- 02/12Air France reçoit son premier 787 (photos)
- 01/12XL Airways et La Compagnie s'unissent
- 29/11 Aircalin commande deux A330neo et deux A320neo
- 29/11Crash d'un BAe 146 en Colombie
- 28/11Bombardier livre le premier CS300
- 25/11 Air Calédonie reçoit son premier ATR 72-600
- 24/11Airbus : premier vol de l'A350-1000 réussi !
- 22/11Boeing : Ray Conner PDG de Boeing Aviaition Commerciale prendra sa retraite en 2017
- 22/11 Dragon Air devient officiellement Cathay Dragon
- 18/11 Airbus : 13 A320 supplémentaires pour Peach
- 09/05Cathay Pacific and Klout Announce Exclusive Partnership and Invite Online Influencers to Visit Airline’s Lounge at SFO
- 09/05American Science and Engineering, Inc. Receives U.S. Government Order for Four ZBV Military Trailers for Counterterrorism Missions
- 09/05ILFC Completes 65 Lease Transactions in First Quarter
- 09/05Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $2.5 Million SATCOM Equipment Contract to Support Mobile Backhaul & Trunking
- 09/05Carlisle Companies to Present at Houlihan Lokey’s Global Industrials Conference May 10
- 09/05Unitech Composites Expands Capabilities with Non-Destructive Inspection (NDI) Solutions
- 09/05U.S. Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Janet Kavinoky Opens Tenth Annual Transplace Shipper Symposium
- 09/05Reval 12.0 Powers Information and Analytics Across Cash and Risk to Improve Decision-Making and Control for Companies
- 09/05Kaydon Corporation Announces Second Quarter Dividend
- 09/05Kaydon Corporation Reports First Quarter 2012 Results
- 09/05Sypris Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.02 Per Share
- 09/05Ducommun Announces Upcoming Investor Events
- 09/05Hardinge Inc. Reports Increase in Net Income to $2.4 Million in First Quarter 2012
- 08/05AeroVironment Prepares for Continued Growth, Creates Chief Operating Officer Position and Promotes Tom Herring to Role
- 08/05American Airlines Pilots and Fellow Employees to Hold “No Confidence” Rallies
- 08/05Avolon acquires two A321 aircraft for delivery to US Airways
- 08/05Apriso Announces First Quarter 2012 Results
- 08/05TBI Selected By City of Atlanta to Continue Management of International Concourse E and Expands Role to Include New Maynard Holbrook Jackson Jr. International Terminal
- 08/05Lowest Level of Flight Delays Since Records Began
- 08/05Economic Growth to Continue Throughout 2012