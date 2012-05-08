Dépèche transmise le 8 mai 2012 par Business Wire

American Airlines Pilots and Fellow Employees to Hold “No Confidence” Rallies

--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allied Pilots Association:

WHO: The Allied Pilots Association (APA), representing the 10,000 pilots who fly for American Airlines.

WHAT: Large rallies demonstrating unity among American Airlines’ front-line employees.

WHEN: Friday, May 11, 2012.

• Fort Worth rally begins at 9 a.m. CDT.

• New York rally begins at 10 a.m. EDT.

WHERE: Fort Worth rally at APA headquarters, 14600 Trinity Blvd., Ste. 500, Fort Worth, TX 76155-2512. New York rally at One Bowling Green in front of the bankruptcy court and adjacent to Battery Park, New York, NY 10004-1408.