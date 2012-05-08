Dépêches

American Airlines Pilots and Fellow Employees to Hold “No Confidence” Rallies

Dépèche transmise le 8 mai 2012 par Business Wire

American Airlines Pilots and Fellow Employees to Hold “No Confidence” Rallies

American Airlines Pilots and Fellow Employees to Hold “No Confidence” Rallies

--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allied Pilots Association:

WHO:

 

The Allied Pilots Association (APA), representing the 10,000 pilots who fly for American Airlines.

 

WHAT:

Large rallies demonstrating unity among American Airlines’ front-line employees.
 

WHEN:

Friday, May 11, 2012.

• Fort Worth rally begins at 9 a.m. CDT.

• New York rally begins at 10 a.m. EDT.

 

WHERE:

Fort Worth rally at APA headquarters, 14600 Trinity Blvd., Ste. 500, Fort Worth, TX 76155-2512. New York rally at One Bowling Green in front of the bankruptcy court and adjacent to Battery Park, New York, NY 10004-1408.
 

WHY:

Highlight objections to airline management’s efforts to have the bankruptcy court terminate the collective-bargaining agreements, and to emphasize a sentiment of “no confidence” among front-line employees in management’s business plan and their ability to successfully restructure American Airlines.

Business Wire

Toute l'actualité aéronautique
En direct des forums
Rejoindre le forum
Les plus belles photos d'avions
Boeing 727-282/Adv(RE) Super 27 (XT-BFA) Boeing 727-212 Adv(RE) Super 27 (HZ-SKI) McDonnell Douglas KC-10A Extender (DC-10-30CF) (79-0433) Boeing 777-F28 (F-GUOC) Airbus A340-313X (F-OSUN) Airbus A340-313E (3B-NBI)
Toutes les photos d'avions