Dépèche transmise le 8 mai 2012 par Business Wire

Apriso Announces First Quarter 2012 Results

LONG BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apriso, a leading provider of manufacturing software solutions, today announced record revenue for the first quarter, the largest quarter in company history. Asia Pacific expansion led the company, with revenue increasing by 34 percent on a year-over-year basis, also a record revenue quarter for the region. Software license and professional services activity was focused within the Aerospace, Automotive, Consumer Goods, High Tech and Industrial Equipment industries.

“Our growth and success in the quarter validates our global manufacturing platform business model”

“Our growth and success in the quarter validates our global manufacturing platform business model,” stated Jim Henderson, president and CEO of Apriso. “Apriso uniquely positions MES as an enterprise-level application to be deployed to every plant, as part of a wider solution for manufacturing operations management. For the first time ever, each of our new customers this quarter made an enterprise decision to standardize on Apriso up front. We also saw significant revenues from our customers’ continued global roll-outs. Our selection as a Top Logistics Provider in 2012 further validates our platform message, acknowledging the value we provide our customers beyond manufacturing execution systems alone.”

Customer Activity

During the first quarter of 2012, a total of nine sites went live. New customers that chose Apriso as their enterprise standard for manufacturing operations management included:

The world's largest supplier of commercial airplane assemblies and components, including fuselages, under-wing components, composites, wings, spares and repairs

A major consumer packaged goods manufacturer, with operations spanning across India, and

One of the world’s largest high tech companies now focused on increasing their manufacturing operations

Earlier in the Quarter, Apriso announced the addition of Alps Electronic Co. and Faltec as new customers, each now with live implementations at multiple sites. Apriso’s continued market expansion across Asia and strong results in the first quarter point to the company’s ability to replicate its enterprise business model and sales success already achieved in the Americas and Europe to Asia, an important growth and annuity market opportunity for Apriso.

Product Announcements

Launched in late 2011, Apriso’s Manufacturing Process Intelligence solution is now being implemented by Tesla Motors as a manufacturing intelligence and analytics solution to complement their existing FlexNet Manufacturing Execution System (MES). On March 13, Apriso announced availability of a new mobile FlexNet application for Android users, to join the already released iPad and iPhone applications. Android-based tablets and phones, including products made by Motorola, Samsung, Sony and Toshiba, now have access to Apriso’s complete suite of core FlexNet applications, including Production, Warehouse, Quality, Maintenance and Time & Labor.

Awards

Every April, Inbound Logistics editors recognize 100 logistics IT companies that support and enable logistics excellence. Drawn from a pool of more than 300 companies, using questionnaires, personal interviews and other research, Inbound Logistics selected Apriso for the sixth consecutive time as one of their Top Logistics IT Providers of the year. All companies selected reflect leadership by answering Inbound Logistics readers' needs for simplicity, ROI and efficient implementation. “Apriso was selected because its solutions work tactically to master supply chain transactions, as well as strategically to act as a change agent to drive the enterprise to more closely match demand to supply,” said Felecia Stratton, Editor, Inbound Logistics.

About Inbound Logistics

Inbound Logistics is the pioneering publication of demand-driven logistics practices, also known as supply chain management. IL's educational mission is to guide businesses to efficiently manage logistics, reduce and speed inventory, and neutralize transportation cost increases by aligning supply to demand and adjusting enterprise functions to support that paradigm shift. More information about demand-driven logistics practices is available at www.inboundlogistics.com.

About Apriso Corporation

Apriso is a software company dedicated to helping its customers transform their global manufacturing operations. It does so by enabling manufacturers to achieve and sustain manufacturing excellence while adapting quickly and easily to market changes. Apriso's FlexNet is a BPM platform-based software solution for global manufacturing operations management. Apriso supports global continuous improvement by delivering visibility into, control over and synchronization across manufacturing and the product supply network. Apriso serves nearly 200 customers in 40+ countries across the Americas, Europe and Asia. Customers include GM, Volvo CE, Honeywell, L'Oréal, Trixell, Lockheed Martin, Bombardier, Textron Systems, MBDA, Saint-Gobain and Essilor. Learn more at: www.apriso.com.

Apriso and FlexNet are registered trademarks of Apriso Corporation. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.