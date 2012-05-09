Dépèche transmise le 9 mai 2012 par Business Wire

Carlisle Companies to Present at Houlihan Lokey’s Global Industrials Conference May 10

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Steven J. Ford, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL), will be presenting at the Houlihan Lokey’s 7th Annual Global Industrials Conference at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in New York City tomorrow, Thursday, May 10 at 10:30 a.m. (Eastern). PowerPoint slides of the presentation are available on the Investor Relations section of Carlisle’s website at www.carlisle.com.

Carlisle Companies Inc. is a global diversified company that designs, manufactures and markets a wide range of products that serve a broad range of niche markets including commercial roofing, energy, agriculture, lawn and garden, mining and construction equipment, aerospace and electronics, dining and food delivery, and healthcare. Through our group of decentralized operating companies led by entrepreneurial management teams we bring innovative product solutions to solve the challenges our customers face. Our employees worldwide, who generated $3.2 billion in net sales in 2011, are focused on continuously improving the value of the Carlisle brand by developing the best products, ensuring the highest quality and providing unequaled customer service in the many industries we serve. Learn more about Carlisle at www.carlisle.com.