Dépèche transmise le 9 mai 2012 par Business Wire

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $2.5 Million SATCOM Equipment Contract to Support Mobile Backhaul & Trunking

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 9, 2012--Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) announced today that its Tempe, Arizona-based subsidiary, Comtech EF Data Corp., was awarded a $2.5 million contract for satellite earth station equipment for a mobile operator in Latin America that is undergoing a significant network expansion for mobile backhaul. Specific equipment ordered pursuant to this contract award includes the CDM-625 Advanced Satellite Modem, the CDM-750 Advanced High-Speed Trunking Modem and the LPOD Block Up Converters (“BUC”).

The CDM-625 combines advanced forward error correction with DoubleTalk® Carrier-in-Carrier® bandwidth compression for maximum savings under all conditions. DoubleTalk® Carrier-in-Carrier®, based on Raytheon Applied Signal Technology’s patented “Adaptive Cancellation” circuitry, allows transmit and receive carriers of a duplex link to share the same transponder space. The combination of advanced technologies enables users to minimize OPEX/CAPEX and maximize throughput/availability without using additional transponder resources.

The CDM-750 was designed to be the most efficient, highest throughput, point-to-point trunking modem available. It accommodates the most demanding links by offering users the most advanced combination of space segment saving capabilities while minimizing the need for unnecessary overhead.

The LPOD BUC is engineered with efficient thermal and mechanical packaging. The unit eliminates the requirement for the modem to supply a DC power source and a 10 MHz reference to the BUCs and LNBs. The LPOD’s optional internal reference and LNB bias T simplify multi-carrier operation and provide cost-effective redundant solutions. And, the compact size and weight make the unit ideally suited for installations with limited mounting space.

“Our products are supporting mobile backhaul and trunking applications for operators around the globe,” said Fred Kornberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. “This order is another testament to our ability to facilitate bandwidth efficiencies and cost-effective expansion.”

Comtech EF Data Corporation is the recognized global leader in satellite bandwidth efficiency and link optimization. The advanced communication solutions encompass the Advanced VSAT Solutions, Modems, RAN & WAN Optimization, Managed Bandwidth and RF products. The Company is recognized as a technology innovator, and has a reputation for exceptional product quality and reliability. The solutions enable commercial and government users to reduce OPEX/CAPEX and to increase throughput for fixed and mobile/transportable satellite-based applications. For more information, visit www.comtechefdata.com.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company believes many of its solutions play a vital role in providing or enhancing communication capabilities when terrestrial communications infrastructure is unavailable, inefficient or too expensive. The Company conducts business through three complementary segments: telecommunications transmission, RF microwave amplifiers and mobile data communications. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets. The Company believes it is a market leader in the market segments that it serves.

