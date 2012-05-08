Dépèche transmise le 8 mai 2012 par Business Wire

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded a $4.5 Million Order for High-Power Solid-State Amplifiers

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 8, 2012--Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (Nasdaq:CMTL) announced today that its Santa Clara, California-based subsidiary, Comtech Xicom Technology Inc., received a $4.5 million order from a domestic prime contractor to supply solid-state high-power amplifiers to support the U.S. military. These solid-state high-power amplifiers will be used in small transportable military tactical SATCOM terminals to support worldwide U.S. military missions in environmentally demanding locations.

“We continue to expand our SSPA business with major U.S. system integrators. The Comtech Xicom product line has proven to be robust and reliable. We are proud to be a part of this winning team.”

In commenting on this award, Fred Kornberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp., said, “We continue to expand our SSPA business with major U.S. system integrators. The Comtech Xicom product line has proven to be robust and reliable. We are proud to be a part of this winning team.”

Comtech Xicom Technology, Inc., a world leader in high-power amplifiers, manufactures a wide variety of tube-based and solid-state power amplifiers for military and commercial satellite uplink applications. The product range encompasses power levels from 8 W to 3 kW, with frequency coverage in sub-bands within the 2 GHz to 45 GHz spectrum. Amplifiers are available for fixed and ground-based, ship-board, and airborne mobile applications. Please visit www.xicomtech.com for more information.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company believes many of its solutions play a vital role in providing or enhancing communication capabilities when terrestrial communications infrastructure is unavailable, inefficient or too expensive. The Company conducts business through three complementary segments: telecommunications transmission, RF microwave amplifiers and mobile data communications. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets. The Company believes it is a market leader in the market segments that it serves.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

PCMTL