Ducommun Announces Upcoming Investor Events

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) today announced that management will participate in the following events for institutional investors in May and June:

May 15: Oppenheimer 7th Annual Industrials Conference in New York

May 31: KeyBanc Capital Markets Industrial, Automotive, & Transportation Conference in Boston

June 5: UBS Aerospace & Defense / Airlines 1x1 Conference in New York

June 6: Stephens Spring Investment Conference in New York

Additional information will be posted on the Company’s website when available, including a live audio webcast for some of these events. In such cases, to hear the presentation and view related materials, please visit the website at www.ducommun.com. A replay will typically be available for ninety days.

About Ducommun Incorporated

Founded in 1849, Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defense, and other industries through a wide spectrum of electronic and structural applications. The company is an established supplier of critical components and assemblies for commercial aircraft and military and space vehicles as well as for the energy market, medical field, and industrial automation. It operates through two primary business units – Ducommun AeroStructures (DAS) and Ducommun LaBarge Technologies (DLT). Additional information can be found at www.ducommun.com.

Statements contained in this press release regarding other than recitation of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are identified by words such as “may,” “will,” “begin,” “look forward,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “should,” “potential,” “estimate,” “continue,” “momentum” and other words referring to events to occur in the future. These statements reflect Company’s current view of future events and are based on its assessment of, and are subject to, a variety of risks and uncertainties beyond its control, including, but not limited to, the state of the world financial, credit, commodities and stock markets, any difficulties, delays or failure in, or unanticipated costs of, realizing the expected synergies of the LaBarge acquisition, and uncertainties regarding the Company, its businesses and the industries in which it operates, which are described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.