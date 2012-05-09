Dépèche transmise le 9 mai 2012 par Business Wire

Hardinge Inc. Reports Increase in Net Income to $2.4 Million in First Quarter 2012

ELMIRA, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hardinge Inc. (NASDAQ: HDNG), a leading international provider of advanced metal-cutting solutions, reported financial results for its first quarter 2012.

Net sales (“sales”) were $74.7 million in the first quarter of 2012, up $1.2 million, or 2%, over sales of $73.5 million in the prior year’s first quarter. Foreign currency translation had approximately $0.9 million favorable effect on sales in the quarter compared with the prior year first quarter. When compared with the trailing fourth quarter of 2011, sales were down $16.4 million, or 18%, during the first quarter 2012. The fourth quarter 2011 benefited from several high value shipments as well as the impact of customers in the U.S. accelerating purchasing decisions to take advantage of tax benefits expiring in 2011. In comparison, the first quarter of 2012 was negatively impacted by the Chinese Lunar New Year coupled with very soft January sales activity in North America. Net income for the first quarter increased to $2.4 million, up $1.1 million, or 77% when compared with the prior year first quarter. On a per diluted share basis, earnings were $0.21 in the first quarter of 2012 compared with $0.12 in the same period in the prior year.

Commenting on the outlook for the year, Richard L. Simons, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer indicated, “Our sales channels experienced a high level of quote activity during the first quarter, but orders started off slowly. Orders in March have picked up and continued to be strong through April. Based on our current backlog and order activity, we expect sales over the next two quarters to be similar to the last half of 2011. Although for the year we are not expecting significant year-over-year sales growth, we do believe we will have a stronger margin mix of business and be able to better leverage our operations to drive earnings.”

Diversified Markets Create Balance

Sales by Region

North America sales, which represented 25% of total sales in the first quarter of 2012, increased by 8% compared with the first quarter of 2011 as the U.S. industrial economy strengthened. Sequentially, North America sales during the first quarter 2012 decreased 41% when compared with fourth quarter of 2011. This decrease was driven by the impact of customers in the U.S. accelerating purchase decisions during the fourth quarter 2011 to take advantage of favorable tax benefits expiring in 2011.

In Europe, first quarter sales grew by 24% year-over-year. The year-over-year increase was driven by higher demand for machine tools with solid levels of sales activity in Germany and the United Kingdom. Europe sales during the first quarter 2012 were flat compared with the fourth quarter of 2011.

Asia sales declined by 14% in the first quarter compared with the prior year period. Last year’s first quarter included an additional $4.7 million in lower margin sales to a China-based supplier to the consumer electronics industry. Sales to Asia in the first quarter 2012 were down just 4% when compared with the fourth quarter in 2011 despite the typical weakness in the first quarter due to the Chinese Lunar New Year.

Fluctuations in Hardinge’s sales in total and among geographic locations and industries can vary from quarter-to-quarter based on the timing and magnitude of orders and projects. Hardinge does not believe that such quarter-to-quarter fluctuations are necessarily indicative of larger business trends. Rather, the Company believes that such business trends can be discerned from the Company’s performance during a longer period of time, such as a trailing twelve-month period.

Favorable Mix Drives Margin Improvements

Gross profit was $21.2 million, or 28.4% of sales, in the 2012 first quarter compared with $19.1 million, or 26.0% of sales, in the same period of the prior year. The increase in gross margin over the prior year was primarily attributable to favorable product and pricing mix.

Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses in the 2012 first quarter were $17.6 million, or 23.6% of sales, compared with $16.7 million, or 22.7% of sales, in the prior year’s first quarter. The year-over-year increase was primarily inflationary.

Income from operations in the first quarter of 2012 was $3.4 million, up 51%, or $1.1 million over the prior year’s first quarter. As a percent of sales, income from operations was 4.5%, a 140 basis point improvement over the same period of the prior year.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) grew 23% to $5.1 million, or 6.9% of sales, in the 2012 first quarter compared with $4.2 million, or 5.7% of sales, in the same period of the prior year. The Company believes that, when used in conjunction with GAAP measures, EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP measure, helps in the understanding of the Company’s operating performance. (See the attached table for a Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and other important information regarding Hardinge’s use and presentation of EBITDA).

Strong Balance Sheet

Cash and cash equivalents at March 31, 2012 were $22.2 million compared with $21.7 million at December 31, 2011. Cash used in operations in the first quarter was $3.5 million, compared with $7.1 million during the same period of the prior year. Cash used in operations during the first quarter 2012 included a $4.2 million payment to the domestic pension plan. The Company expects to fund an additional $0.5 million over each of the remaining quarters of 2012.

Edward J. Gaio, Vice President and CFO of Hardinge, commented, “Although working capital requirements and timing impacted cash from operations in the first quarter, we expect to be cash flow positive for the year with growing EBITDA and closely managed working capital.”

Capital expenditures in the first quarter of 2012 were $2.1 million. Capital expenditures in fiscal 2012 are expected to be approximately $7 million to $9 million of which approximately $3 million to $5 million is for general maintenance purposes. The remainder is planned for completion of the new facility in China, which is anticipated to triple the Company’s production capacity in that country, as well as the investments in the Company’s operations in Switzerland to improve the Company’s productivity and enhance capabilities in that country.

Mr. Gaio noted, “The sizable investments we made in China and Switzerland are long-term investments. We expect capital spending to normalize to our regular maintenance capital spending levels after we finish these projects this year. Importantly, the investments enable us to capture greater market share in China, as well as the high precision cylindrical grinding global market which we expect will drive the return on our investment.”

Orders during the quarter were $81.4 million, a decrease of $32.4 million, or 28%, when compared with the prior year quarter. The decrease was the result of the exceptional order levels in China that were experienced by the machine tool industry during the prior year quarter. Order volumes during the prior year quarter were at a record level for the Company as customers reacted to increasing prices and extended lead times. These trends resulted from constraints on the machine tool supply chain due to significant demand caused by strong economic recovery in the industry. The Company’s order backlog at the end of the quarter was $149 million, most of which is expected to ship in 2012.

Outlook

Mr. Simons noted, “Although we know our markets can vary quickly with changing economic conditions, as we look further out, we do believe that the long-term trends of approximately 10% compounded annual growth in machine tool consumption projected by industry analysts are reasonable. This industry growth is expected to be primarily in Asia, where we are well positioned with products and operations to take advantage of this opportunity. Given that level of global growth, we believe we can leverage operations and achieve improved earnings over time. Through careful management of working capital and capital investments, we are focused on building shareholder value.”

About Hardinge

Hardinge is a global designer, manufacturer and distributor of machine tools, specializing in SUPER-PRECISION®and precision CNC Lathes, high performance Machining Centers, high-end cylindrical and jig Grinding Machines, and technologically advanced Workholding & Rotary Products. The Company’s products are distributed to most of the industrialized markets around the world with approximately 75% of its sales outside of North America. Hardinge has a very diverse international customer base and serves a wide variety of end-user markets. This customer base includes metalworking manufacturers which make parts for a variety of industries, as well as a wide range of end users in the aerospace, agricultural, transportation, basic consumer goods, communications and electronics, construction, defense, energy, pharmaceutical and medical equipment, and recreation industries, among others. The Company has manufacturing operations in Switzerland, Taiwan, the United States, China and the United Kingdom. Hardinge’s common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol, “HDNG.”

For more information, please visit http://www.hardinge.com.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW.

HARDINGE INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands except per share data) Quarter Ended March 31, 2012 2011 Net sales $ 74,650 $ 73,482 Cost of sales 53,427 54,406 Gross profit 21,223 19,076 Gross profit margin 28.4 % 26.0 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 17,633 16,673 Gain on sale of assets (2 ) (25 ) Other expense 204 177 Income from operations 3,388 2,251 Operating margin 4.5 % 3.1 % Interest expense 140 78 Interest income (24 ) (39 ) Income before income taxes 3,272 2,212 Income tax expense 829 831 Net income $ 2,443 $ 1,381 Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 0.21 $ 0.12 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.02 $ 0.005 Weighted avg. shares outstanding: Basic 11,524 11,450 Weighted avg. shares outstanding: Diluted 11,557 11,476

HARDINGE INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (in thousands) Quarter Ended March 31, 2012 2011 Net income $ 2,443 $ 1,381 Other comprehensive income, net of tax 4,808 1,821 Comprehensive income, net of tax $ 7,251 $ 3,202