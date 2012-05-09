ILFC Completes 65 Lease Transactions in First Quarter

Dépèche transmise le 9 mai 2012 par Business Wire

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--International Lease Finance Corporation (ILFC), a wholly owned subsidiary of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG), announced it completed a total of 65 lease transactions and took delivery of ten new Boeing 737-800s during the first quarter of 2012. These transactions include extensions and placements from ILFC’s existing fleet, which today includes nearly 200 customers in more than 80 countries.

“ILFC continues to succeed in placing aircraft with airlines in every major geographic region of the world”

“ILFC continues to succeed in placing aircraft with airlines in every major geographic region of the world,” stated ILFC Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Philip Scruggs. “Our customers find value in ILFC’s large and diverse portfolio of aircraft and our order book of new, high demand, fuel-efficient aircraft.”

About ILFC

ILFC is the world’s largest independent aircraft lessor measured by number of owned aircraft. ILFC’s portfolio consists of over 1,000 owned or managed aircraft, as well as commitments to purchase 257 new high-demand, fuel-efficient aircraft and rights to purchase an additional 50 such aircraft. www.ilfc.com

About AIG

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a leading international insurance organization serving customers in more than 130 countries. AIG companies serve commercial, institutional, and individual customers through one of the most extensive worldwide property-casualty networks of any insurer. In addition, AIG companies are leading providers of life insurance and retirement services in the United States. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Tokyo Stock Exchange. www.aig.com