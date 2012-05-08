Dépèche transmise le 8 mai 2012 par Business Wire

Indian Airport Industry Assessed in New RNCOS E-Services Study Now Available at MarketPublishers.com

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--At present, India’s airport infrastructure is witnessing improvisation and expansion on a massive scale. Rising investment and growing private participation in construction are the major strengths of the Indian airport industry; whereas insufficient airport services and poor infrastructure facilities are weakening the sector. Furthermore, information technology that plays a strategic role in business transformation for the airport industry holds enormous opportunities in this lucrative marketplace.

New study “Indian Airports Market Assessment” elaborated by RNCOS E-Services presents a complete and coherent analysis of the Indian airport industry, including statistics/analysis on prominent airport projects as well as covering the scenario of each project by metro and non metro cities. Most importantly, the report also provides industry forecasts based on correlation of past drivers, challenges, and opportunities for expansion. Furthermore, the PEST analysis, strength, weakness, opportunities and roadblocks of the market are also discussed in detail.

Companies mentioned include: AAI, GMR Infrastructure Limited, GVK, Siemens, and Larsen & Toubro Construction.

Report Details:

Title: Indian Airports Market Assessment

Published: May, 2012

Pages: 100

Report Contents:

1. ANALYST VIEW



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3. MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS



4. INDUSTRY DRIVERS



4.1 Booming Business Class Passenger Traffic

4.2 Growing International Tourism to Drive Airport Expansion

4.3 Soaring Freight Traffic Needs Development of Cargo Handling Capacity

4.4 Rising Income Level Raising Affordability for Air Travel



5. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



5.1 Passenger Services

5.2 Ancillary Services

5.3 Cargo Services



6. MARKET STRUCTURE AND SEGMENTATION



6.1 By Projects

6.1.1 Completed

6.1.1.1 Green Field Projects

6.1.1.2 Brown Field Projects

6.1.2 Ongoing

6.1.2.1 Green Field Projects

6.1.2.2 Brown Field Projects

6.1.3 Proposed

6.1.3.1 Green Field Projects

6.2 By Cities - Project Scenario

6.2.1 Metro

6.2.1.1 Green Field Projects

6.2.1.2 Brown Field Projects

6.2.2 Non-Metro

6.2.2.1 Green Field Projects

6.2.2.2 Brown Field Projects

6.3 Passenger Handling Capacity

6.3.1 International Airports

6.3.2 Domestic Airports

6.4 Cargo Handling Capacity

6.4.1 International Airports

6.4.2 Domestic Airports

6.5 By Ownership

6.5.1 AAI

6.5.2 Private Participation

6.6 Airport Financing

6.6.1 Public Investments

6.6.2 Private Investments



7. CURRENT INDUSTRY TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Interest of Foreign Players

