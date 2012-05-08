InterSky Luftfahrt GmbH Selects airRM as Its Revenue Management System

Dépèche transmise le 8 mai 2012 par Business Wire

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Revenue Management Systems, Inc. (“RMS, Inc.”) is excited to announce that it has been selected to provide InterSky Luftfahrt GmbH (“InterSky”) with state-of-the-art revenue management, inventory control, and reporting tools. InterSky has chosen airRM, the innovative revenue management software developed by RMS, Inc., to help it identify sales opportunities and maximize passenger revenues. The airRM software allows airlines to closely control pricing and analyze performance through a robust suite of features.

“airRM’s user centric design and state-of-the-art tools are a perfect fit for InterSky,” said Scott Schade, CEO of RMS, Inc. InterSky’s decision to choose airRM demonstrates the flexibility of the system and our ability to provide different sized airlines with the best revenue management solution in the market today.”

About InterSky

More information about InterSky may be found at www.intersky.biz.

About Revenue Management Systems, Inc. and airRM

RMS, Inc. is a privately held company founded in 1996 that specializes in the design, development and support of innovative revenue management software solutions. The combination of superior software and personalized customer service has prompted airlines such as Westjet (Canada), Ryanair (Ireland), AirAsia (Malaysia), and Jetstar (Australia) to choose RMS, Inc. as their revenue management partner. RMS, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington (USA).

airRM was developed by RMS, Inc. in cooperation with a number of the most successful new generation airlines in the world. The result is a revenue management system that is broad in feature and function yet focused on helping users take full advantage of available information in order to make better, more informed, more profitable decisions. In addition to the features and functions expected from a traditional system, airRM provides a new perspective in airline revenue management with groundbreaking tools not available in any other system on the market today.

More information about airRM and RMS, Inc. may be found at www.revenuemanagement.com.