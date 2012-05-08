Dépêches
InterSky Luftfahrt GmbH Selects airRM as Its Revenue Management System
Dépèche transmise le 8 mai 2012 par Business Wire
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Revenue Management Systems, Inc. (“RMS, Inc.”) is excited to announce that it has been selected to provide InterSky Luftfahrt GmbH (“InterSky”) with state-of-the-art revenue management, inventory control, and reporting tools. InterSky has chosen airRM, the innovative revenue management software developed by RMS, Inc., to help it identify sales opportunities and maximize passenger revenues. The airRM software allows airlines to closely control pricing and analyze performance through a robust suite of features.
“airRM’s user centric design and state-of-the-art tools are a perfect fit for InterSky”
“airRM’s user centric design and state-of-the-art tools are a perfect fit for InterSky,” said Scott Schade, CEO of RMS, Inc. InterSky’s decision to choose airRM demonstrates the flexibility of the system and our ability to provide different sized airlines with the best revenue management solution in the market today.”
About InterSky
More information about InterSky may be found at www.intersky.biz.
About Revenue Management Systems, Inc. and airRM
RMS, Inc. is a privately held company founded in 1996 that specializes in the design, development and support of innovative revenue management software solutions. The combination of superior software and personalized customer service has prompted airlines such as Westjet (Canada), Ryanair (Ireland), AirAsia (Malaysia), and Jetstar (Australia) to choose RMS, Inc. as their revenue management partner. RMS, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington (USA).
airRM was developed by RMS, Inc. in cooperation with a number of the most successful new generation airlines in the world. The result is a revenue management system that is broad in feature and function yet focused on helping users take full advantage of available information in order to make better, more informed, more profitable decisions. In addition to the features and functions expected from a traditional system, airRM provides a new perspective in airline revenue management with groundbreaking tools not available in any other system on the market today.
More information about airRM and RMS, Inc. may be found at www.revenuemanagement.com.
- 13:18 Lufthansa reçoit son premier A350
- 16/12 ANA reçoit son premier Airbus A320neo
- 16/12 L'Airbus A321neo équipé de moteurs P&W obtient sa Certification de Type
- 15/12 ATR : premier ATR 72-600 pour Air Caraïbes
- 12/12A la découverte de Norwegian
- 10/12 Boeing : assemblage final du premier 787-10
- 07/12 Crash d'un ATR de Pakistan International Airlines
- 06/12 American Airlines : un B787 entre Paris et Dallas
- 04/12 Vueling lance une nouvelle ligne Paris Orly - Birmingham pour la saison été 2017
- 03/12 South African Airways reçoit son premier A330-300
- 02/12Air France reçoit son premier 787 (photos)
- 01/12XL Airways et La Compagnie s'unissent
- 29/11 Aircalin commande deux A330neo et deux A320neo
- 29/11Crash d'un BAe 146 en Colombie
- 28/11Bombardier livre le premier CS300
- 25/11 Air Calédonie reçoit son premier ATR 72-600
- 24/11Airbus : premier vol de l'A350-1000 réussi !
- 22/11Boeing : Ray Conner PDG de Boeing Aviaition Commerciale prendra sa retraite en 2017
- 22/11 Dragon Air devient officiellement Cathay Dragon
- 18/11 Airbus : 13 A320 supplémentaires pour Peach
- 09/05Cathay Pacific and Klout Announce Exclusive Partnership and Invite Online Influencers to Visit Airline’s Lounge at SFO
- 09/05American Science and Engineering, Inc. Receives U.S. Government Order for Four ZBV Military Trailers for Counterterrorism Missions
- 09/05ILFC Completes 65 Lease Transactions in First Quarter
- 09/05Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $2.5 Million SATCOM Equipment Contract to Support Mobile Backhaul & Trunking
- 09/05Carlisle Companies to Present at Houlihan Lokey’s Global Industrials Conference May 10
- 09/05Unitech Composites Expands Capabilities with Non-Destructive Inspection (NDI) Solutions
- 09/05U.S. Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Janet Kavinoky Opens Tenth Annual Transplace Shipper Symposium
- 09/05Reval 12.0 Powers Information and Analytics Across Cash and Risk to Improve Decision-Making and Control for Companies
- 09/05Kaydon Corporation Announces Second Quarter Dividend
- 09/05Kaydon Corporation Reports First Quarter 2012 Results
- 09/05Sypris Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.02 Per Share
- 09/05Ducommun Announces Upcoming Investor Events
- 09/05Hardinge Inc. Reports Increase in Net Income to $2.4 Million in First Quarter 2012
- 08/05AeroVironment Prepares for Continued Growth, Creates Chief Operating Officer Position and Promotes Tom Herring to Role
- 08/05American Airlines Pilots and Fellow Employees to Hold “No Confidence” Rallies
- 08/05Avolon acquires two A321 aircraft for delivery to US Airways
- 08/05Apriso Announces First Quarter 2012 Results
- 08/05TBI Selected By City of Atlanta to Continue Management of International Concourse E and Expands Role to Include New Maynard Holbrook Jackson Jr. International Terminal
- 08/05Lowest Level of Flight Delays Since Records Began
- 08/05Economic Growth to Continue Throughout 2012