Dépèche transmise le 8 mai 2012 par Business Wire

ITT Exelis Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President Peter Milligan to present at the RBC Capital Markets’ Aerospace and Defense Investor Day

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ITT Exelis (NYSE: XLS) today announced that Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Peter Milligan will present at the RBC Capital Markets’ Aerospace and Defense Investor Day on Thursday, May 17 at 8 a.m. EDT at the Le Parker Meridien Hotel in New York City.

About ITT Exelis

ITT Exelis is a diversified, top-tier global aerospace, defense and information solutions company with strong positions in enduring and emerging global markets. Exelis is a leader in networked communications, sensing and surveillance, electronic warfare, navigation, air traffic solutions and information systems with growing positions in cyber security, composite aerostructures, logistics and technical services. The company has a 50-year legacy of innovation and technology expertise, partnering with customers worldwide to deliver affordable, mission-critical products and services for managing global threats, conflicts and complexities. Headquartered in McLean, Va., the company employs about 20,500 people and generated 2011 sales of $5.8 billion. www.exelisinc.com