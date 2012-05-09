Kaydon Corporation Announces Second Quarter Dividend

Dépêches

Dépèche transmise le 9 mai 2012 par Business Wire

ANN ARBOR, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kaydon Corporation (NYSE: KDN) today announced that, on May 8, 2012, its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $.20 per common share. The dividend is payable on July 2, 2012 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 11, 2012.

Kaydon Corporation is a leading designer and manufacturer of custom engineered, performance-critical products, supplying a broad and diverse group of alternative energy, military, industrial, aerospace, medical and electronic equipment, and aftermarket customers.

