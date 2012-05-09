Dépèche transmise le 9 mai 2012 par Business Wire

Reval 12.0 Powers Information and Analytics Across Cash and Risk to Improve Decision-Making and Control for Companies

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--From its annual client conference in New York City today, Reval introduced version 12.0 of its comprehensive and integrated Software-as-Service (SaaS) solution for Treasury and Risk Management (TRM). One of two major upgrades planned for the year, 12.0 offers companies seamless information exchange internally and externally across bank accounts, cash and debt, investments and derivative portfolios, with advanced analytics for improved decision-making and control.

“Companies need to see information before they can act upon it”

“Companies need to see information before they can act upon it,” Reval Chief Technology Officer Philip Pettinato says. “Reval not only creates the communications and connections that enable users to work seamlessly across the corporate value chain, but it also provides companies with the tools to analyze, test and enforce their decisions.”

The latest modules and enhancements in Reval 12.0 continue to centralize work, information and reporting environments across cash and risk, helping companies address concerns such as uncertainty in foreign markets, market volatility, excess cash, compliance with changing regulations for financial reporting and reform, and shifting hedging strategies.

New cash, payments and liquidity management capabilities enable clients investing in money market funds to trade, analyze and manage investments seamlessly and securely through the trading portal of ICD, the newest provider in Reval’s STP Community of software and service partners. In addition, with Reval’s integrated market data, clients can view daily money market fund rates for calculation of accurate interest accruals. Other external communications established through Reval’s STP Community adds payments to existing bank connectivity through the Fides service bureau, which supports a wide variety of payment formats across the globe.

Improved internal communication features facilitate easy and configurable controls to monitor cash and trades. A new system monitor arms clients with real-time alerts for critical, user-defined triggers and milestones. These cash activity alerts, delivered either by email or through an online dashboard (via traffic lights), help companies proactively manage treasury and risk events, such as payments waiting for signature, un-reconciled bank statements, or limits or lines of credit approaching a defined percent. Rigorous cash and liquidity forecast comparisons and simulations help companies improve strategic financial decisions by enabling them to predict anticipated shortfalls and surpluses. In addition, 12.0’s Document Administration Manager enables companies to store and effectively administer relevant support documentation, ensuring that appropriate treasury documents are in place for decision-making, approvals and audit processes.

Other features combine visibility with analytics to support better decision-making and control. With derivative, debt and working capital transactions flowing into credit lines, companies can see credit line draw downs, report on line usage, and account for all line fees. Conversely, bank balances are available in enhanced risk modules for stress testing, including in the enhanced Cash Flow at Risk (CFaR) module, which now reports expected tail loss. This analytical capability enables companies to quantify worst case scenarios by user-defined percentiles to isolate tail loss events. In addition, companies have the ability to use various time periods for simulations, including whether or not to include the time period pertaining to the global financial crisis. This allows companies greater flexibility in stressing risk factors or in choosing more representative time periods. ‘As of’ dated portfolios of derivatives provide clients with the ability to manage numerous lifecycle events throughout the duration of a hedge relationship in one link, reducing the time spent on de-designation and re-designation activities.

Version 12.0 builds on the successful launch last year of Reval’s integrated TRM solution, which combined complex risk and deep cash and liquidity functionality into a single SaaS solution capable of managing the treasury requirements of more sophisticated organizations. For more information about Reval 12.0, please visit www.reval.com or contact info@reval.com.

About Reval

Reval is a global provider of an all-in-one Software-as-a-Service solution for enterprise Treasury and Risk Management (TRM). Its award-winning SaaS delivers deep and broad visibility into cash, liquidity and risk for finance, treasury and accounting groups, worldwide. With Reval’s integrated, straight-through processing workflow of front-to-back office functions, companies can optimize operational efficiency, security, control and compliance across the enterprise. Reval’s unique combination of deep domain expertise and comprehensive functionality provides companies with the means to compete confidently in a complex and dynamic market environment. Founded in 1999, Reval is headquartered in New York with regional centers across North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information, visit www.reval.com or email info@reval.com.