Dépèche transmise le 9 mai 2012 par Business Wire

Sypris Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.02 Per Share

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sypris Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq/NM: SYPR) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 (two cents) per share on May 8, 2012. The dividend is unchanged from the previous quarterly dividend and will be payable on July 10, 2012 to shareholders of record as of June 20, 2012. Sypris Solutions currently has 20.2 million shares outstanding.

Sypris Solutions is a diversified provider of outsourced services and specialty products. The Company performs a wide range of manufacturing, engineering, design and other technical services, typically under multi-year, sole-source contracts with corporations and government agencies in the markets for truck components and assemblies and aerospace and defense electronics. For more information about Sypris Solutions, visit its Web site at www.sypris.com.