TBI Selected By City of Atlanta to Continue Management of International Concourse E and Expands Role to Include New Maynard Holbrook Jackson Jr. International Terminal

Dépêches
Dépèche transmise le 8 mai 2012 par Business Wire
SANFORD, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TBI Airport Management, Inc. (TBI) announced today their selection by the City of Atlanta Department of Aviation to manage both Concourse E and the new Maynard H. Jackson Jr. International Terminal, set to open on May 16, 2012. The terms of the agreement call for an initial term of five years with a three year option. TBI has had operations in Atlanta for over 30 years and has managed Concourse E on behalf of the City of Atlanta since its opening in 1994. The addition of new management responsibilities for the new International Terminal Complex represents an increase in TBI footprint in Atlanta by adding 1.2 million square feet of space. Commenting on the new contract, Louis Miller, General Manager of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport said: “We are happy to continue and now expand our longstanding relationship with TBI. They have been a close business partner for years and we look forward to their support in ensuring Atlanta remains well positioned as a global gateway for the U.S.”
As the Busiest Airport in the world for the past 14 years, handling 92.4 million passengers in 2011, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is the cornerstone of TBI airport management operations in the U.S. TBI manages, on behalf of the City of Atlanta Department of Aviation, all common use facilities and equipment at the airport including the 40 gate International Terminal Complex (including the Concourse F Ramp Tower), the Airport-Wide MUFID System, the Concourse C Ramp Control Tower, domestic common use gates, check-in counters and baggage claim facilities. Other locations in the United States with management contracts are: Bob Hope Airport in Burbank, CA; Middle Georgia Regional Airport and Macon Downtown Airport in GA; and Raleigh-Durham International Airport in NC.
TBI Airport Management, Inc., a subsidiary of TBI Limited, is owned jointly by the leading international infrastructure provider Abertis Infraestructuras S.A. (with a 90 percent shareholding) and the international business arm of Aena, the Spanish national airport and air traffic control organization, Aena Desarrollo Internacional S.A. (with a 10 percent shareholding). TBI is a global airport operator with direct ownership or concession agreements at: London Luton Airport in England, Belfast International in Northern Ireland, Cardiff Airport in Wales, Stockholm Skavsta in Sweden, Orlando Sanford International in the U.S. as well as three of the largest airports in Bolivia: El Alto - La Paz, Viru Viru - Santa Cruz, and J. Wilstermann – Cochabamba.
For more information about TBI, visit www.abertisairports.com
