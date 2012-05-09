U.S. Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Janet Kavinoky Opens Tenth Annual Transplace Shipper Symposium

Dépèche transmise le 9 mai 2012 par Business Wire

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Transplace, a leading provider of transportation management services and logistics technology, kicked off its tenth annual Shipper Symposium in Phoenix on Tuesday with headline speaker Janet F. Kavinoky, executive director, transportation and infrastructure for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Transplace’s signature event brought together a broad range of industry experts, academics, analysts and Transplace customers to share key insights and strategies for addressing current supply chain and economic challenges.

“For 10 years, the Transplace Shipper Symposium has served as a forum for sharing valuable insight on achieving success in today’s constantly changing business and economic environment”

“For 10 years, the Transplace Shipper Symposium has served as a forum for sharing valuable insight on achieving success in today’s constantly changing business and economic environment,” said Transplace President George Abernathy. “The knowledge gained from this year’s diverse and dynamic group of speakers and panelists empowers our customers to continually improve processes, drive results and maintain their positions as leaders in their respective industries.”

Tuesday’s Highlights

Shaping a Policy and Regulatory Environment that Works for Business – Janet Kavinoky described the changing political and federal budgetary environment and what it means for maintaining, modernizing and expanding infrastructure. She shared insight on her current efforts to pass a multi-year surface transportation reauthorization legislation, and gave the audience ways to take action to shape a policy and regulatory environment that works for their businesses. During her presentation, Ms. Kavinoky stated, “The Federal Highway Trust Fund is going off of a cliff if Congress doesn’t do something to fix it. There will be a 60 percent reduction in highway and infrastructure funding by next year, and businesses need to articulate the impact of Congressional action or inaction to companies and entire sectors of the economy, if they want a well-performing infrastructure necessary to support economic and population growth.”

Three Essential Elements – Transplace President George Abernathy and Celtic International President Rich Hyland discussed the three essential elements of a successful supply chain – transportation management, intermodal and brokerage. Added Mr. Hyland, “When the economy rebounds and truck drivers begin to retire or leave for higher paying jobs that are closer to home, intermodal can come to the rescue. The growth of intermodal has caused the length of haul for drivers to become shorter and shorter. Additionally, intermodal is continuing to become an attractive option for companies as it is a cheaper alternative to over-the-road transportation. It is estimated that converting 10 percent of trucking shipments to intermodal would save hundreds of millions of gallons of gas.”

Today, TOPGUN flight instructor and award-winning author Brian Shul will share his amazing story of survival after he was shot down in the jungles of Southeast Asia during the Vietnam Conflict. Additionally, Ms. Kavinoky will join renowned financial analyst and businessman John Larkin, Transplace CEO Tom Sanderson and Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) Chairman Robert Low on a panel to discuss potential impacts of legislation around CSA/SMS, hours of service (HOS) and driver fatigue.

On Thursday, May 10, The Economist U.S. Economics Editor Greg Ip will provide the audience with an economic outlook on 2012 and beyond. Finally, Chairman of USA Basketball Board of Directors Jerry Colangelo will conclude the event by sharing his story of success from his start in Chicago to his legendary accomplishments in the sports industry.

For more information on the 2012 Transplace Shipper Symposium, please visit http://symposium2012.transplace.com/. Following the event, many sessions will be available at the website.

About Transplace

Transplace is a non-asset, North America-based third party logistics (3PL) provider offering manufacturers, retailers, chemical and consumer packaged goods companies the optimal blend of logistics technology and transportation management services. From complete logistics management outsourcing to SaaS transportation management system (TMS) and supply chain network planning and design to high-quality brokerage services, Transplace has proven the ability to deliver both rapid return on investment and consistent value to customers. The company is recognized among the elite global 3PLs by a customer base that includes many of the largest shippers in the world. To learn more about how Transplace, please visit www.transplace.com.

Follow the company on Twitter, Facebook and the Transplace Industry Blog:

http://blog.transplace.com

http://twitter.com.transplace

http://www.facebook.com/transplace

To learn more about Transplace and the people behind “I Am Transplace,” please visit www.transplace.com.