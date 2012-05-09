Unitech Composites Expands Capabilities with Non-Destructive Inspection (NDI) Solutions

Dépèche transmise le 9 mai 2012 par Business Wire

HAYDEN, Idaho--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Unitech Composites and Structures, a member of the AGC Composites Group, has announced investment in Non-Destructive Inspection (NDI) equipment to streamline and accelerate its production and inspection processes. The introduction of in-house NDI enhances the scope of capabilities that it can offer to meet customer demand derived from the proliferation of composites in aircraft production.

“To address concerns of delamination and structural integrity in composite structures, and to stay ahead of future quality and reliability standards, we have purchased and integrated a MISTRAS ultrasonic NDI System,” said Rick Hundley, President of Unitech Composites and Structures. “This system will allow us to perform ultrasonic inspection of composite parts in-house, controlling lead times and allowing Unitech to better serve our customers.”

“Many structural composite parts require 100% instrumental NDI to verify there are no rejectable flaws in the part,” Hundley added. “The capability of this modified immersion scanning system allows us to continue to focus our efforts on meeting future demand as rate production on programs like the Boeing 787 and the Airbus A-350 increase.”

Unitech designs and manufactures composite structures in commercial and military aerospace markets. The company maintains continued commitment to innovation, quality, and flexibility towards the requirements of individual airlines and OEMs. Unitech operates within the Composites Group of AGC Aerospace & Defense.

About AGC Aerospace & Defense – Composites Group

The AGC Composites Group, operating within the AGC Aerospace & Defense portfolio, is composed of Unitech Composites, Integrated Composites, and Hill AeroSystems. The group leverages the aggregate strength of its design, engineering, development and manufacturing capabilities derived from multiple platforms to offer cost savings and efficiencies to its customers. The AGC Composites Group provides innovative design services, quick turnaround tooling and the ability to efficiently manufacture both low and high volume production at competitive rates.

AGC Aerospace & Defense is a global supplier of technologies, systems and services that support key commercial and military programs. Capabilities within the AGC Aerospace & Defense portfolio include: financing, engineering, integration services, manufacturing, logistics and aircraft modifications.

For additional information about AGC Aerospace & Defense, please visit www.agcaerospace.com.