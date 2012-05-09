Dépêches
Unitech Composites Expands Capabilities with Non-Destructive Inspection (NDI) Solutions
Dépèche transmise le 9 mai 2012 par Business Wire
HAYDEN, Idaho--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Unitech Composites and Structures, a member of the AGC Composites Group, has announced investment in Non-Destructive Inspection (NDI) equipment to streamline and accelerate its production and inspection processes. The introduction of in-house NDI enhances the scope of capabilities that it can offer to meet customer demand derived from the proliferation of composites in aircraft production.
“Many structural composite parts require 100% instrumental NDI to verify there are no rejectable flaws in the part”
“To address concerns of delamination and structural integrity in composite structures, and to stay ahead of future quality and reliability standards, we have purchased and integrated a MISTRAS ultrasonic NDI System,” said Rick Hundley, President of Unitech Composites and Structures. “This system will allow us to perform ultrasonic inspection of composite parts in-house, controlling lead times and allowing Unitech to better serve our customers.”
“Many structural composite parts require 100% instrumental NDI to verify there are no rejectable flaws in the part,” Hundley added. “The capability of this modified immersion scanning system allows us to continue to focus our efforts on meeting future demand as rate production on programs like the Boeing 787 and the Airbus A-350 increase.”
Unitech designs and manufactures composite structures in commercial and military aerospace markets. The company maintains continued commitment to innovation, quality, and flexibility towards the requirements of individual airlines and OEMs. Unitech operates within the Composites Group of AGC Aerospace & Defense.
About AGC Aerospace & Defense – Composites Group
The AGC Composites Group, operating within the AGC Aerospace & Defense portfolio, is composed of Unitech Composites, Integrated Composites, and Hill AeroSystems. The group leverages the aggregate strength of its design, engineering, development and manufacturing capabilities derived from multiple platforms to offer cost savings and efficiencies to its customers. The AGC Composites Group provides innovative design services, quick turnaround tooling and the ability to efficiently manufacture both low and high volume production at competitive rates.
AGC Aerospace & Defense is a global supplier of technologies, systems and services that support key commercial and military programs. Capabilities within the AGC Aerospace & Defense portfolio include: financing, engineering, integration services, manufacturing, logistics and aircraft modifications.
For additional information about AGC Aerospace & Defense, please visit www.agcaerospace.com.
- 13:18 Lufthansa reçoit son premier A350
- 16/12 ANA reçoit son premier Airbus A320neo
- 16/12 L'Airbus A321neo équipé de moteurs P&W obtient sa Certification de Type
- 15/12 ATR : premier ATR 72-600 pour Air Caraïbes
- 12/12A la découverte de Norwegian
- 10/12 Boeing : assemblage final du premier 787-10
- 07/12 Crash d'un ATR de Pakistan International Airlines
- 06/12 American Airlines : un B787 entre Paris et Dallas
- 04/12 Vueling lance une nouvelle ligne Paris Orly - Birmingham pour la saison été 2017
- 03/12 South African Airways reçoit son premier A330-300
- 02/12Air France reçoit son premier 787 (photos)
- 01/12XL Airways et La Compagnie s'unissent
- 29/11 Aircalin commande deux A330neo et deux A320neo
- 29/11Crash d'un BAe 146 en Colombie
- 28/11Bombardier livre le premier CS300
- 25/11 Air Calédonie reçoit son premier ATR 72-600
- 24/11Airbus : premier vol de l'A350-1000 réussi !
- 22/11Boeing : Ray Conner PDG de Boeing Aviaition Commerciale prendra sa retraite en 2017
- 22/11 Dragon Air devient officiellement Cathay Dragon
- 18/11 Airbus : 13 A320 supplémentaires pour Peach
- 09/05Cathay Pacific and Klout Announce Exclusive Partnership and Invite Online Influencers to Visit Airline’s Lounge at SFO
- 09/05American Science and Engineering, Inc. Receives U.S. Government Order for Four ZBV Military Trailers for Counterterrorism Missions
- 09/05ILFC Completes 65 Lease Transactions in First Quarter
- 09/05Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $2.5 Million SATCOM Equipment Contract to Support Mobile Backhaul & Trunking
- 09/05Carlisle Companies to Present at Houlihan Lokey’s Global Industrials Conference May 10
- 09/05Unitech Composites Expands Capabilities with Non-Destructive Inspection (NDI) Solutions
- 09/05U.S. Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Janet Kavinoky Opens Tenth Annual Transplace Shipper Symposium
- 09/05Reval 12.0 Powers Information and Analytics Across Cash and Risk to Improve Decision-Making and Control for Companies
- 09/05Kaydon Corporation Announces Second Quarter Dividend
- 09/05Kaydon Corporation Reports First Quarter 2012 Results
- 09/05Sypris Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.02 Per Share
- 09/05Ducommun Announces Upcoming Investor Events
- 09/05Hardinge Inc. Reports Increase in Net Income to $2.4 Million in First Quarter 2012
- 08/05AeroVironment Prepares for Continued Growth, Creates Chief Operating Officer Position and Promotes Tom Herring to Role
- 08/05American Airlines Pilots and Fellow Employees to Hold “No Confidence” Rallies
- 08/05Avolon acquires two A321 aircraft for delivery to US Airways
- 08/05Apriso Announces First Quarter 2012 Results
- 08/05TBI Selected By City of Atlanta to Continue Management of International Concourse E and Expands Role to Include New Maynard Holbrook Jackson Jr. International Terminal
- 08/05Lowest Level of Flight Delays Since Records Began
- 08/05Economic Growth to Continue Throughout 2012