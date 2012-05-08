XOJET and Jet Edge Announce Strategic Partnership

Dépèche transmise le 8 mai 2012 par Business Wire

SAN FRANCISCO & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--XOJET, Inc., the leader in private aviation, today announced a strategic alliance with Jet Edge International. As part of the alliance, Jet Edge International will become the second anchor member of the exclusive XOJET Platinum Partner Network. In addition, XOJET will utilize Jet Edge’s FAA Part 145 certified maintenance center in Van Nuys, California as part of its nationwide maintenance network. XOJET will also leverage the Jet Edge fleet of large cabin aircraft as an extension to the XOJET fleet of mid- and super mid-size jets.

“XOJET and Jet Edge share a common objective of providing the highest levels of safety, service, and value to our customers and a common philosophy of putting the customer first”

“XOJET and Jet Edge share a common objective of providing the highest levels of safety, service, and value to our customers and a common philosophy of putting the customer first,” said Bradley Stewart, President of XOJET. “We also have unique and complementary assets and skills that when we bring them together will mutually benefit both companies and our customers.”

Bill Papariella, Jet Edge International’s President and founder, agrees. “We didn’t create Jet Edge to be just another private jet services company. Our goals are to be innovative, provide exceptional service, and exceed customer and our aircraft owner’s expectations at every turn. XOJET shares that philosophy and is clearly emerging as a market leader. It’s clear that this collaboration is one of the rare instances where one plus one does equal three.”

As the owner and operator of the largest fleet of 100%-Wi-Fi-enabled Citation X, Challenger 300, and Hawker 800XP aircraft, XOJET’s operational control and flexibility has allowed the company to develop innovative programs that provide outstanding customer services at an excellent value. The most recent of these programs is the XOJET Platinum Partner Network.

Announced on April 10, the XOJET Platinum Partner Network is an innovative program that redefines the relationship between private jet operators and distribution channels. As a member of the network, Jet Edge will act as a premium reseller of XOJET’s popular flight programs, which include XOJET Preferred Access™, XOJET Coast2Coast™, and XOJET Elite Access™. Jet Edge will also act as an agent for XOJET’s private jet charter services.

XOJET Platinum Partners offer a complete set of services and cost-saving options to their clients with consistent terms and pricing. Private fliers are able to purchase XOJET flights and programs from any member of the XOJET Platinum Partner network and receive the same pricing, exceptional quality of service, and superb jets. XOJET Platinum Partners receive in-depth training, exclusive sales tools and marketing support programs. They also get access to quoting and reservation systems that enables them to provide their clients with a “one-stop-shop” for all XOJET flights and programs while ensuring clients receive consistent service, availability, and pricing from every member of the XOJET Platinum Partner Network.

Another component of the strategic relationship is in the area of maintenance services. Through its sister company Western Jet Aviation, the largest independent Gulfstream maintenance facility in the country, Jet Edge recently launched a new FAA Part 145 certified repair facility at the Van Nuys, CA airport as Western Jet Maintenance. Jet Edge’s Western Jet Maintenance services Bombardier, Cessna, and Hawker Beechcraft aircraft. Working together, XOJET and Jet Edge have created an integrated maintenance program that includes the placement of XOJET maintenance supervisors on-site at Western Jet Maintenance. This tight collaboration enables maintenance personnel to perform a variety of maintenance services from ongoing scheduled airframe and engine maintenance, to troubleshooting and repair of aircraft in the most thoroughly rigorous and effective manner in the industry.

“The relationship with Jet Edge and Western Jet Maintenance is a rare opportunity to start from the drawing board and do things right from the very start,” said XOJET COO David Cox. “By working together we are able to ensure the highest level of quality and safety of the XOJET fleet. Moving forward, I expect this level of collaboration to become the model for the industry.”

While the Platinum Partner Network provides Jet Edge customers with seamless access to the XOJET fleet, the alliance also provides XOJET customers with access to large cabin jets that are part of the Jet Edge fleet. Each plane and crew will be reviewed and approved by XOJET and made available for on-demand charter by XOJET customers and for select members of XOJET programs. In addition, as part of the alliance, XOJET has made their preferred vendors for catering and other services available to Jet Edge to make the customer experience that much more seamless.

“At XOJET we have developed strong relationships with the industries best suppliers and service providers,” said Tracy Chaplin, XOJET Vice President for Procurement. “We will now be able to leverage those relationships to the benefit of both companies. This will provide Jet Edge customers with the same consistent quality experience as when they fly on the XOJET fleet.”

About XOJET

XOJET, a TPG portfolio company founded in 2006, has become one of the fastest-growing private aviation companies in history, serving more than 4,000 customers worldwide. Our unique business model combines private jet membership, flexible programs and fixed-price charter with a singular focus on providing the highest level of customer service at every point in the client’s experience. XOJET’s commitment to safety leadership has earned the highest safety ratings in the industry: XOJET is the only business aviation provider to rank either #1 or #2 in all twelve ARG/US Platinum safety rating categories. In July 2010, XOJET became the first private aviation operator to enable its entire fleet with in-flight Wi-Fi Internet connectivity by equipping every Citation X and Challenger 300 jet, as well as the recently added Hawker 800XP jet, in its fleet. For more information, please visit www.xojet.com.

About Jet Edge International

Jet Edge International, a Bard Capital Company, has quickly become a worldwide leader in private aviation and one of the fastest-growing, full-service integrated private jet management and service companies in the world. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Jet Edge International offers individuals and companies 365-day-a-year guaranteed access to multiple jet types on one of the most diversified and state-of-the-art private jet fleets in the world with unparalleled and award-winning safety programs. Jet Edge International also offers aircraft management, charter management, on-demand charter, aircraft acquisition and sales and maintenance services. The Jet Edge International leadership team’s aviation expertise spans flight operations, aircraft sales, marketing, and maintenance management. For more information on Jet Edge International, please visit www.flyjetedge.com.