Canadair CL-600-2C10

Fiche technique de la version Canadair CL-600-2C10

La fiche technique de cette version n'est pas encore disponible.

Toutes les photos de la version Canadair CL-600-2C10 sur Pictaero

Voir toutes les photos de la version Canadair CL-600-2C10

Toute l'actualité aéronautique
En direct des forums
Rejoindre le forum
Les plus belles photos d'avions
Boeing 727-282/Adv(RE) Super 27 (XT-BFA) Boeing 727-212 Adv(RE) Super 27 (HZ-SKI) McDonnell Douglas KC-10A Extender (DC-10-30CF) (79-0433) Boeing 777-F28 (F-GUOC) Airbus A340-313X (F-OSUN) Airbus A340-313E (3B-NBI)
Toutes les photos d'avions