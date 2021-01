Disparition d'un Boeing 737 en Indonésie (9 janvier 2021)

http://avherald.com/h?article=4e18553c&opt=0



Residents of the islands nearby (Thousand Islands) were out on the sea in two boats when they heard two explosions, then found debris afloat at the sea. It was raining at that time. The residents returned to their islands about 2 hours later and reported to police.



According to ADS-B data the aircraft had departed Sokarno's runway 25R at 07:36Z, was climbing through 10,600 feet at 07:39:50Z about 11nm north of Sokarno Airport and was at 07:40:11Z at 1400 feet about 1.6nm northnortheast of that position (average sink rate 26,300 fpm).



Vu le taux de chute un décrochage, déroulement de trim par le SLS ??