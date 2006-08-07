Nouveaux Matériaux Légers pour Airframers
Beochien
Beochien
Inscrit le 13/02/2007
# 27 octobre 2007 10:19
Bonjour.
Bien, à force de ne pas savoir où loger des infos intéressantes, j'ouvre cette rubrique.
Un article intéressant de Américan Métal Market
(Qui prëchent pour leur paroisse bien sûr)
http://findarticles.com/p/articles/mi_m ... ai_3183103
"If you increase the strength of materials by 20 percent, you may save 3 to 4 percent in structural weight; if you increase the modulus (of materials, a measure of resistance to brittleness) by 20 percent you may save 4 percent in structural weight. But if you hold the strength and modulus even and reduce density (weight) by 20 percent, you get a 20 percent weight savings on the airframe. That's why there is a tremendous amount of interest in developing these alloys."
Boeing est bien lancé sur le sujet !!
A quand un 737 ou un 320 tout Al Li en attendant que les moteurs suivent.
Question personnelle : On prends un 320 dans son désign actuel et on le passe en tout Al Li ... (En assumant que la techno soit au RV ce qui n'est pas sûr) ... il y à encore de la RD à faire ..
- Combien de gains de poids pour l'avion
- Niveau des Re-qualifications !!! (Tout à refaire ??)
JPRS
Paris
Beochien
Beochien
Inscrit le 13/02/2007
# 27 octobre 2007 10:28
Bonjour
Al-Li
Il y a aussi qq épines
http://www.key-to-metals.com/Article58.htm
bstract:
Commercial aluminum-lithium alloys are targeted as advanced materials for aerospace technology primarily because of their low density, high specific modulus, and excellent fatigue and cryogenic toughness properties. The principal disadvantages of peak-strength aluminum-lithium alloys are reduced ductility and fracture toughness in the short transverse direction, anisotropy of in-plane properties, the need for cold work to attain peak properties, and accelerated fatigue crack extension rates when cracks are micro structurally small.
JPRS
Paris
Beochien
Beochien
Inscrit le 13/02/2007
# 27 octobre 2007 10:43
Bonjour
Toujours Al-Li
Introduction
Aluminum-lithium alloys (AL-Li) were developed primarily as direct replacements for existing aluminum alloys to reduce the weight of aircraft and aerospace structures. It has been realized that the most efficient way of doing this is to develop low density materials, since weight reduction through reduced component size often leads to low stiffness parts and reduced fatigue life. Typical components that benefit from low density alloys include structural members in airframes, aerospace vehicle skins, and liquid oxygen and hydrogen fuel tanks in spacecraft.
Aluminum producers began major development of aluminum-lithium alloys in the 1970s with the objective of introducing light weight, high stiffness aluminum alloys that could be fabricated on existing equipment and components could be handled and assembled using established techniques. Some of the most important commercial alloys in this class include 2090, 2091, 8090, and Weldalite 049 that were introduced in the 1980s. The table below shows the chemical composition of these alloys.
Composition of aluminum-lithium alloys (wt. %)
Alloy Cu Li Zr Others
2090 2.7 2.2 0.12 -
2091 2.1 2.0 0.1 -
8090 1.3 2.45 0.12 0.95 Mg
Weldalite
049 5.4 1.3 0.14 0.4 Ag
0.4 Mg
Pros and Cons
The advantages of Al-Li alloys over conventional aluminum alloys include relatively low densities, high elastic modulus, excellent fatigue and cryogenic strength and toughness properties, and superior fatigue crack growth resistance. The last property is a key factor for damage-tolerant aircraft design. However, it has been discovered that the high resistance to fatigue crack growth is due to a jagged crack path through the material that produces a large amount of roughness-induced crack closure under tension dominated loading. Crack closure is a phenomenon first documented in the 1970s that reduces the severity of the stress intensity at the crack tip under an externally applied load. It is therefore beneficial, provided it can be counted on to exist. Unfortunately, loading conditions that contain compression or compressive overloads, that flatten the crack surfaces, reduce or eliminate crack closure and cause crack growth rates to accelerate significantly.
Another disadvantage of these alloys is that in the strongest (desirable) heat treated conditions, the mechanical properties are often highly anisotropic. There exists, for example, significantly depressed ductility and fracture toughness in the short transverse direction. Another drawback is a very high crack growth rate for microstructurally short cracks which potentially allows for fast crack initiation. This could mean relatively early cracking in high stress regions such as rivet holes.
Current Usage
Aluminum-lithium alloys have not yet received the widespread usage and acceptance hoped y the commercial producers. However, some aluminum-lithium alloys have been utilized on recent commercial jetliner airframes and the material is used significantly in the EH101 helicopter. In addition, several AL-LI alloys are :under consideration” for a wide variety of developmental and experimental aircraft and space vehicles. The cost of Al-Li alloys is typically three to five times that of the conventional aluminum alloys they are intended to replace. This is due partly to the relatively high cost of Lithium and also to high processing and handling costs for the material.
Metallurgy and Properties
The lithium content of wrought Al-Li alloys cannot exceed the solubility limit of 4.2% Li in aluminum. In practice, the Li content is generally less (except in certain powder-metallurgy materials discussed later.) Lithium is the lightest metallic element. It has an atomic mass of about 7 g/mol, a solid density of 0.534 g/cm3 at 20oC, a BCC crystal structure and a melting temperature of 181oC. Elemental aluminum has a FCC crystal structure and a solid density of 2.7 g/cm3 at 20oC. Each 1% of lithium reduces the density of an AL-Li alloy by about 3% and increases the stiffness by about 5%.
PAS MOYEN de sortir le Link
Sorry pour le flooding.
JPRS
Beochien
Beochien
Inscrit le 13/02/2007
# 27 octobre 2007 11:10
Bonjour
Cöté Sandwich
New Material Could Revolutionize Aircraft Maintenance
By Chris Kjelgaard
A new composite material that contains layers of aluminum and glass fiber could save operators of transport aircraft many billions of dollars in maintenance and operating costs, researchers say.
http://www.space.com/businesstechnology ... ntrAl.html
JPRS
Paris
Beochien
Beochien
Inscrit le 13/02/2007
# 27 octobre 2007 11:21
Bonjour
Bon ce sandwich, de de Delft Univ. on l'à déjà vu, pour mémoire.
http://www.scientificblogging.com/news_ ... esearchers
JPRS
Paris
vonrichthoffen
Inscrit le 07/08/2006
# 27 octobre 2007 12:53
Faut-il comprendre que le CFRP est une voie sans issue ?
Le CentrAl semble être la bonne solution, alors que l'Al-Li pourrait mieux faire pour ce qui est de la propagation des micro-fissures, si je comprens bien. Inquiétant pour Boeing, qui aurait donc péché par excès de dogmatisme en choisissant le CFRP comme une panacée universelle.
L'A 330 a sans doute encore de beaux jours devant lui.
Beochien
Beochien
Inscrit le 13/02/2007
# 27 octobre 2007 13:06
Bonjour Baron
le CFRP out .. ???
.. non sûrement pas, mais la messe n'est pas dite !!
Entre toutes les combinaisons et sandwich CFRP/Al Li possibles et à venir.
Le CFRP, du Côté des formes complexes, Wing Box, les aménagements, etc est pour l'instant sans concurrence, pour le reste, le fuselagr en particulier ... et peut être les Ailes aussi, je penser que la formule 787 ne sera pas forcément reconduite dans l'état pour un autre avion chez Boeing, ils souffrent trop sur le fuselage !!!
Je crois beaucoup plus aux solutions mixtes et aux composants CFRP/ Multi couches avec AL-li, pour les grandes surfaces et pour la Conductivité Electrique, ça me chagrine de voir Boeing Créer une structure légère et ... plombée au Cuivre pour rétablir une cage de faraday et évacuer la foudre ... et devoir poser des retours a tout son cablage de puissance !!
JPRS
Beochien
Beochien
Inscrit le 13/02/2007
# 27 octobre 2007 13:31
Bonjour
D"ailleurs si Boeing n'a pas lancé le Big Bi, ni le 787-10 c'est peut être, entre autres, parce qu'ils ne sont peut ëtre pas si sûr d'eux, quant à la pérennité de leur méthode !! ils attendent de s'en sortir pour savoir s'il faut reconduire !!
En plus tout stretch ou shrink de l'avion, impose de refaire beaucoup de moules et peut être de modifier pour les moules communs, et ... retrouver les mêmes galères d'assemblage
JPRS
Paris
Beochien
Beochien
Inscrit le 13/02/2007
# 27 octobre 2007 20:04
Bonsoir
Fibre de carbone
Le basique sur la fibre suivant SOFICAR (Toray group)
http://www.uisba.com/documents/ANIMATIO ... AI2006.pdf
JPRS
Paris
Beochien
Beochien
Inscrit le 13/02/2007
# 27 octobre 2007 20:40
Bonsoir
Juste une vision sur aprés demain...d'aprés Boeing-Ford
http://www.uisba.com/documents/ANIMATIO ... AI2006.pdf
JPRS
Beochien
Beochien
Inscrit le 13/02/2007
# 28 octobre 2007 13:42
Bonsoir
Juste une vision sur aprés demain...d'aprés Boeing-Ford
La même avec le bon lien ...
http://www.boeing.com/news/releases/200 ... 4b_nr.html
JPRS
Beochien
Beochien
Inscrit le 13/02/2007
# 29 octobre 2007 15:59
Bonjour
Le logiciel de désign du 380 reconduit sur le 350XWB
Weight Ripoux inclus cette fois ?? L'édition - 6 Tonnes pour 2007 Bon au moins les Allemands l'ont aussi
http://www.google.fr/search?hl=fr&c ... &meta=
Airbus a choisi OptiStruct, le logiciel avancé d’optimisation topologique d’Altair pour le programme A350XWB. Airbus a été un précurseur dans l’utilisation de l’optimisation topologique pour la conception de ses avions, et lors du développement de l’A380, a utilisé OptiStruct pour l’optimisation de conception afin de réduire la masse des structures. Fort de son expérience avec le programme A380, Airbus a désormais
sélectionné OptiStruct en tant qu’outil stratégique d’optimisation topologique pour tous ses projets de développement.
Altair fournit HyperWorks, sa suite de logiciels de simulation numérique, aux sites Airbus de Toulouse, Filton (UK), Hambour/Bremen (Allemagne) et Getafe (Espagne).
JPRS
Paris
Beochien
Beochien
Inscrit le 13/02/2007
# 30 octobre 2007 14:46
Bonjour
Accord récent avec Boeing pour les aménagements intérieurs du 787 ...le Weight Ripoux est en marche !!
La famille Aramides ... c'est le Kevlar je crois ...
http://www.mcgillcorp.com/news/news092007.html
http://www.mcgillcorp.com/products/data ... ore_HA.pdf
M.C. Gill Enters Into Long-Term Supply Agreement with the Boeing Company
- 20 September 2007
El Monte, California – Stephen Gill, Chairman of M.C. Gill Corporation, is pleased to announce the company has reached a long-term supply agreement with the Boeing Company for Gillcore HK™ Honeycomb core. Under the 5 year contract, M.C. Gill Corporation will supply honeycomb core to Boeing Commercial Airplanes - Interior Responsibility Center (IRC) for interior components on the 787 Dreamliner. These components include stowage bins, class dividers, partitions, and crew rests.
Gillcore HK™ is a Kevlar® N636 reinforced honeycomb core which is qualified to the Boeing BMS 8-124 material specification. It offers significant weight savings over Nomex® honeycomb core and has contributed to the overall weight reduction effort on the 787 aircraft. M.C. Gill Corporation also has a long-standing supply contract with the Boeing IRC for Gillcore HD Nomex honeycomb core for existing 737, 747, 767 and 777 aircraft programs.
JPRS
Paris
Beochien
Beochien
Inscrit le 13/02/2007
# 30 octobre 2007 15:19
Bonjour
Carbone fiber-nickel pour les dégivrages
Utilisé sur le MD 80 --- normal quand le bleed air est trop loin des ailes ..
Probablement sur le 787
Pour les hélices et les Hélicos aussi.
Intéressant
http://www.azom.com/details.asp?Article ... plications
JPRS
Paris
Beochien
Beochien
Inscrit le 13/02/2007
# 30 octobre 2007 15:46
Bonjour
RTI int'l métals (Russie ?)
Sécurise un accord avec Airbus, pour 11 Ans, pour des produits de Titane usinés pour 1.1 milliard de $ et pour 20 000 Tonnes ... 55 000 $ la Tonne , pas donné !
http://www.titaniuminfogroup.co.uk/medi ... r_2007.pdf
News Octobre 2007, fin 1° page, PDF non copiable
JPRS
Paris
