Airbus A350 XWB

Boeing se donne 2 Ans pour réfléchir et voir comment contrer le A350 ....

787-10-11, 777 revampé avec des moteurs issus de la techno GEnx (QQ les à vus ??)

Et nouveau désign .... probable ... pour plus tard

Je mets l'article ici, car le centre des PB semble bien se concentrer sur .....comment réagir au A350 8-9-10

Preuve s'il en était besoin de sa bonne santé !



Boeing Reconsiders Plan for 787-10



Jun 20, 2008



By Robert Wall



Boeing is rethinking its twin-wide-body strategy, weighing whether to move forward with a 787-10 or even to fill that market segment with a member of an entirely new aircraft family.



The 787-10, although not formally launched, would be a double-stretch of the basic 787-8 and the top end of that aircraft family. But Boeing Commercial Airplanes President Scott Carson says the paramount consideration now is whether the double-stretch concept makes sense, or if it would be more expedient to meet that market demand in another way. The alternative is to make that particular seat-count the bottom end of the product line that will eventually replace the current 777 wide-body family.



The 787-10 has notionally been viewed as an aircraft with a 310-seat capacity, and aimed at replacing the 777-200ER. At one point, Boeing indicated the decision to proceed with the 787-10 was merely a matter of when, not if. But delays in developing the 787-8 and 787-9 appear to have weakened that certitude. One factor is timing; the 787-10 now would not emerge until later in the decade anyway, losing any jump on the competition the product might otherwise have had. Moreover, prospective customers sense that the -10 would require significant wing and engines changes from the smaller 787s, thereby undermining benefits of commonality.



Carson says Boeing is in no rush to commit to firm decisions on the future product line, but he indicates that choices will be made in "a couple of years."



