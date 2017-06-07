My Datamini TWG10 dual OS tablet has Windows10 and Android 5.1
victorgrant
Inscrit le 07/06/2017
# 16 juin 2017 16:17
My Datamini TWG10 dual OS tablet has Windows10 and Android 5.1 (lolipop) installed.
I want to use the tablet's full space of 32GB as Android5.1 tablet only.
How do I erase the Windows partition and others,BUT KEEPING THE ANDROID partition intact and amalgamate the free space?
This is a UEFI BIOS System.
How to modiy/rectify the bootloader
