My Datamini TWG10 dual OS tablet has Windows10 and Android 5.1

Créer un nouveau sujet Répondre à ce sujet Ajouter ce sujet à mes sujets favoris

Auteur Message

victorgrant
Membre

Inscrit le 07/06/2017
4 messages postés

 # 16 juin 2017 16:17
My Datamini TWG10 dual OS tablet has Windows10 and Android 5.1 (lolipop) installed.
I want to use the tablet's full space of 32GB as Android5.1 tablet only.
How do I erase the Windows partition and others,BUT KEEPING THE ANDROID partition intact and amalgamate the free space?
This is a UEFI BIOS System.

How to modiy/rectify the bootloader
B2B Video Production Tips
Voir le profil de l'auteur Envoyer un message privé à l'auteur

Créer un nouveau sujet Répondre à ce sujet Ajouter ce sujet à mes sujets favoris

Ajouter une réponse

Vous devez être inscrit et connecté sur AeroWeb pour pouvoir ajouter une réponse à ce sujet !