What's is that OSRS have players?

I returned to play runescape after two years. Was astonished from the images reworks and discover that RuneScape is alive as before. But, I appeared in websites which reveal playercounts as time passes and something puzzled meOSRS have more active players than RS3, such as the double more. If people discuss the nostalgia and etc. I see some point in why some older runescape players want to stick with osrs. What's that possible? Being RS3 the free to play with match, how is possible that OSRS have more gamers? My thougts: robots can play a role in this, and this discrepancies are a proof how the problem is severe.



OSRS is more similar to the manner of game Runescape was at its peak of popularity when it comes to gameplay/graphical style. There aren't any MTX in OSRS (besides bonds?), lots of individuals believe this makes RuneScape more genuine. They put updates to a vote providing the community on what should be contained or not the decision. Quite often the mod staff is more engaged with paying attention to customers' feedback, and they have gotten more consistent upgrades than RS3. I am not an OSRS participant, but from the outside it appears like a passion project.



In other words, most men and women stop RS3 for the wildy commerce removal 2 chief reasons and development of battle. Then a constant stream of mtx began crawling, meaning more people jumped ship, subsequently osrs occurred and people connected for nostalgia, then good large updates kept occurring, meaning as long as they dont mess up there is no reason for people to quit, too many people on osrs quit RS3 in the past so they would talk negative about it so anyone fresh trying osrs wouldnt touch the"cover to acquire terrible fight dead game money cow" no matter how much RuneScape as come because eoc published, the only news about RS3 reaches osrs from people who would benefit from it or show intense cases of insane fashionscape, or people who quit RS3 and poor mouth its lack of updates or mtx or what not.



Add to this favorite content creators that were creating RS3 content hopped to the more popular game leading to even less policy, its also a meme to hate RS3, the 1 time osrs was down and people were"compelled" to play RS3 the streamers went on normal acc, did a quest and got keys saw they got like 1-4 attack or something from lamp and tucked out laughing just how op these things were p2w dead game. Add to this great and constant updates, community voted upgrades, active community, and people remain for osrs, yes bots are a significant amount of the player count but nowhere near what people make it out to be.



No more EoC / MTX, that is so severely hated that individuals would leave years of account advancement and begin more than level 3 only to prevent. Less bad new player encounter in osrs since RS3 is complicated and the tutorial does not cover enough, and the interfaces in RS3 can be a nuisance if you are new. RS3 appears empty to fresh players because veteran players are largely large level and congregated in specific locations that new players can't gain access, while osrs looks populated because their slow xp rates imply low level players actually exist, so new individuals probably feel less alone over there.