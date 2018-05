Le C-5M Super Galaxy

L'USAF a reçu le 09/02/2009 le deuxième des trois C-5M Super Galaxy modernisés.

Ces modernisations portent sur la mise à jour et le renouvellement d'une partie de l'avionique ainsi qu'au changement des turbofans visent à augmenter sa disponibilité, fiabilité et à réduire son coût d'entretien ainsi que sa consommation.



C-5M Super Galaxy



MARIETTA, Ga., February 09, 2009 --

Lockheed Martin [NYSE: LMT] today delivered the second of three fully modernized developmental test C-5M aircraft to the U.S. Air Force. Following a brief ceremony at the company's Marietta facility, Gen. Arthur J. Lichte, Commander, Air Mobility Command, flew the C-5M to Dover AFB, Del., where Air Force flight crews and maintainers will become familiar with the aircraft's new systems and capabilities. "Sending the C-5M home to Dover is a proud day for our modernization program," said Lorraine Martin, Lockheed Martin C-5 program vice president. "The Super Galaxy will continue to serve the warfighter while preserving a critical capability for decades to come. As a vital and essential element of strategic airlift, the C-5M delivers more power, reliability and capability to the U.S. Air Force." The C-5M Super Galaxy climbs higher and faster than its legacy counterparts while carrying more cargo over longer distances. It also requires less tanker support and is projected to have a much higher mission availability rate due to increased reliability. Current Air Force plans call for Lockheed Martin to deliver 52 fully modernized C-5Ms by 2016. The C-5M is the product of a two-phase modernization effort. The first, the ongoing Avionics Modernization Program (AMP), provides a state-of-the-art glass cockpit with modern avionics and flight instruments that meet future Communication, Navigation, Surveillance and Air Traffic Management requirements. AMP kit installations have now been completed on more than 40 C-5Bs. Lockheed Martin is under contract to perform AMP modifications on 111 C-5 aircraft. The Reliability Enhancement and Re-Engining Program (RERP) is the second phase of the C-5 modernization effort. It includes 70 enhancements or replacements of major components and subsystems, including the installation of GE CF6-80C2 commercial engines. Modernization of the C-5 pays for itself through savings in operation and sustainment costs. The C-5 has been the backbone of strategic airlift in every engagement since it entered service. It is the only aircraft capable of carrying 100 percent of certified air-transportable cargo, with a dedicated passenger compartment enabling commanders to have troops and their equipment arrive in an area of operation simultaneously. The C-5 can carry twice the cargo of other strategic airlift systems. With more than 70 percent of its structural service life remaining, the C-5M Super Galaxy will be a force multiplier through 2040. Headquartered in Bethesda, Md., Lockheed Martin is a global security company that employs about 146,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services. The corporation reported 2008 sales of $42.7 billion. Source: Lockheed Martin



Détails concernant les modernisations apportées au C-5M





