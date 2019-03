Actualité militaire

Malgré leurs certains âges, Lockheed entrevoit un bel avenir pour le F-16 et le C-130J.



"...C-130J deliveries will grow from 12 aircraft in 2008 to 16 this year and 26 next year."



"...the F-16 line faces a two-year period of contracting deliveries as several potential customers, including Iraq and Morocco, have shifted orders beyond 2011. F-16 output will decline from about 30 this year to 20 or 21 next year and in 2011."



"...Egypt could buy 24 F-16s, and Lockheed is negotiating with several countries in the Middle East. Iraq has previously been named as a potential F-16 buyer, and last week chief executive Bob Stevens said Oman and Qatar were also interested."



