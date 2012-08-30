Airbus A320 Type Rating and Job Preparation Training

Créer un nouveau sujet Répondre à ce sujet Ajouter ce sujet à mes sujets favoris

Auteur Message

Locatory
Membre

Inscrit le 30/08/2012
1 message posté

 # 21 août 2017 10:33
To pursue the endless strive for improvement, BAA Training presents an even more advanced training solution for A320 type rating. Acquire A320 type rating and get ready for your job interview as a first officer by attending a complimentary Job Preparation Training included in the package!

More information: http://bit.ly/2tBBkRW
Voir le profil de l'auteur Envoyer un message privé à l'auteur

Créer un nouveau sujet Répondre à ce sujet Ajouter ce sujet à mes sujets favoris

Ajouter une réponse

Vous devez être inscrit et connecté sur AeroWeb pour pouvoir ajouter une réponse à ce sujet !