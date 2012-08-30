Airbus A320 Type Rating and Job Preparation Training
# 21 août 2017 10:33
To pursue the endless strive for improvement, BAA Training presents an even more advanced training solution for A320 type rating. Acquire A320 type rating and get ready for your job interview as a first officer by attending a complimentary Job Preparation Training included in the package!
More information: http://bit.ly/2tBBkRW
