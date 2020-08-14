I shouldn't need to cheap nba 2k21 mt coins hear Kevin Harlan say I'm appearing in my very first ASG every year. I shouldn't be getting called a rookie in my 6th season. It doesn't need to be hours and hours of soundbites an acknowledgement which I I'm no longer the eye buck, I am a vet at the locker room. Small shit, big effect. When I hang a banner ad, it should not evaporate. I wanna be able to look up and see the 3peat at the rafters of the target centre. I wanna see present players who retire during my career have their jersey retired and suspended. Shit like this.



I would really love it if 2K included additional attributes to NBA 2K21 such as allowing our gamers in mycareer to spend. Like buying automobiles and homes in a free roam city of this group we play for. At the roam topic, our gamers can visit enthusiast events and signal up jerseys to get fans and level up endorsements. As a town, it could be replaced instead of the same old park. You can go to the beach like the one and posterise men and women that are normal. When its time to go and play with real ball. A characteristic like while fans scream for attention, driving into the stadium. I have a lot more thoughts that would create 2K21 even better but the sacrifice is, in addition, the hard disk space. Picture 2K and gta 5 combined a 200gb.



Break records and get even more money, popularity, playing minutes and wages. In MYCAREER let us build a duplicate of the NBA players and we could edit our attributes and all of that stuff, height, place, Wingspan, everything. We should be able to get drafted as a lottery pick5. And please update or eliminate the bench press. That is not the bench press works. Whatever construct you have should be harmonious. You get drafted to with a duo to be created by another on the group. Have the features exactly like the NBA Mycareer as a girl 2K should provide avenues to go down just like either play abroad to you, but you can play or play in the gram league and make your way.



Basic stuff like getting into a scuffles along with other teams about a foul or helping your teammates off the floor when they're fouled. Bring back the Nike sleeves for on accessories. Permit altercations/fights that let you opt to retaliate or walk away. It leads to 3 match suspension if you decide to fight. 1 thing that would be cool is a WNBA variant to MyCAREER for NBA 2K21. You can get the choice to begin an NBA MyCAREER & WNBA MyCAREER. Have them as two different modes. Could be cool to have a Female version to get 2K21 with the WNBA to MyCAREER.



Please get back the party at which the player pour a bucket of gatorade into the 29, where you had a blowout win againts your team or any team. When playing'mycareer', my participant got a hard shooting filthy or intentional foul. When the referee's decision is disappointing, and I feel mad. When you get a foul about add the ability to protest? Allow the player choose the degree of buy Nba 2k21 Mt anger.