Garmin GTN 750

Créer un nouveau sujet Répondre à ce sujet Ajouter ce sujet à mes sujets favoris

Auteur Message

pilot5
Membre

Inscrit le 28/03/2018
1 message posté

 # 28 mars 2018 01:14
Garmin GTN 750 unit. This unit was removed in good working condition. The display is in excellent condition. This is a dual 14/28V unit that is still supported by Garmin. Comes with the tray, back-plate, connector kit. This unit is ready to be install in your plane.

ASKING PRICE 5000 EUR

Respond to via: turjues@gmail.com
Voir le profil de l'auteur Envoyer un message privé à l'auteur

Créer un nouveau sujet Répondre à ce sujet Ajouter ce sujet à mes sujets favoris

Ajouter une réponse

Vous devez être inscrit et connecté sur AeroWeb pour pouvoir ajouter une réponse à ce sujet !