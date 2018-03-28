Garmin GTN 750
pilot5
# 28 mars 2018 01:14
Garmin GTN 750 unit. This unit was removed in good working condition. The display is in excellent condition. This is a dual 14/28V unit that is still supported by Garmin. Comes with the tray, back-plate, connector kit. This unit is ready to be install in your plane.
ASKING PRICE 5000 EUR
Respond to via: turjues@gmail.com
