Garmin GTN 650 WAAS GPS/Nav/Comm/ Touchscreen

sedin21
 # 16 mars 2021 02:39
Garmin GTN 650 WAAS GPS/Nav/Comm/ Touchscreen
GTN 650
Cleaning cloth
SD card with databases
Installation kit
GA35 WAAS antenna
Simulation software DVD
Familiarization video DVD
Pilot's guide
Cockpit reference guide
Complimentary database update certificate
Price: 6,000 euro




Garmin GNS 530 WAAS GPS/Nav/Comm
Basemap: Worldwide Land
Jeppesen datacard
TSO GPS antenna
Installation kit
Pilot's guide
Quick reference guide

price: 5000
