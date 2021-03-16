Garmin GTN 650 WAAS GPS/Nav/Comm/ Touchscreen
Garmin GTN 650 WAAS GPS/Nav/Comm/ Touchscreen
GTN 650
Cleaning cloth
SD card with databases
Installation kit
GA35 WAAS antenna
Simulation software DVD
Familiarization video DVD
Pilot's guide
Cockpit reference guide
Complimentary database update certificate
Price: 6,000 euro
Garmin GNS 530 WAAS GPS/Nav/Comm
Basemap: Worldwide Land
Jeppesen datacard
TSO GPS antenna
Installation kit
Pilot's guide
Quick reference guide
price: 5000
