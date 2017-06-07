While I have asked/discussed this question in TDF group,

victorgrant
Inscrit le 07/06/2017
 # 16 juin 2017 16:20
While I have asked/discussed this question in TDF group, but I thought to ask it in forums as well for more opinions.
I am planning on learning Unix OS. [ Target is HP UX/Unix ].

However since you can't simply run HP Unix on non-iTanium CPUs so I am looking for something with similarity that can be run on Desktop hardware.
From what I know HP Unix is a beast in itself and doesn't resemble any other OS very well. However , I would still love to try the nearest kin of it.

Also some resources for learning would be appreciated


