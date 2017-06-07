While I have asked/discussed this question in TDF group, but I thought to ask it in forums as well for more opinions.

I am planning on learning Unix OS. [ Target is HP UX/Unix ].



However since you can't simply run HP Unix on non-iTanium CPUs so I am looking for something with similarity that can be run on Desktop hardware.

From what I know HP Unix is a beast in itself and doesn't resemble any other OS very well. However , I would still love to try the nearest kin of it.



Also some resources for learning would be appreciated





