While I have asked/discussed this question in TDF group, but I thought to ask it in forums as well for more opinions.
I am planning on learning Unix OS. [ Target is HP UX/Unix ].
However since you can't simply run HP Unix on non-iTanium CPUs so I am looking for something with similarity that can be run on Desktop hardware.
From what I know HP Unix is a beast in itself and doesn't resemble any other OS very well. However , I would still love to try the nearest kin of it.
Also some resources for learning would be appreciated
