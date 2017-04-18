How are Ranking Points computed and how is it different then the real figures?

Créer un nouveau sujet Répondre à ce sujet Ajouter ce sujet à mes sujets favoris

Auteur Message

donnieclark
Membre

Inscrit le 18/04/2017
4 messages postés

 # 10 mai 2017 14:13
Please note that the numbers in the Celebrity Ranking are presented in points after calculating them in relative terms compared to other celebrities so don't be confused on how it says Fans point to be 500 (thats the maximum weightage) when they have more or less.
For example if Barun Sobti has maximum number of fans at 10000 so that is considered as 100% (for which weightage given is 500 points) and from there we start calculating other celebrities like Sanaya Irani 8000 fans were online 400 Points (which happens to be near 80% of Barun Sobti).
Thanks

More Details
Animated Motion Design Video
Voir le profil de l'auteur Envoyer un message privé à l'auteur

Créer un nouveau sujet Répondre à ce sujet Ajouter ce sujet à mes sujets favoris

Ajouter une réponse

Vous devez être inscrit et connecté sur AeroWeb pour pouvoir ajouter une réponse à ce sujet !