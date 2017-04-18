Dictionary access problems

donnieclark
 # 10 mai 2017 14:17
Is anyone else having problems accessing the dictionary? I haven't been able to successfully find definitions for Italian words at all today. Is there a network administrator who monitors this site who can resolve the problem or at least give us an update? Thanks, as I find the dictionary indispensible.
I am moving your thread into Comments and suggestions. Our administrator regularly reads the discussions there.
Thanks
