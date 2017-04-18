Pasting removes formatting; colouring bits of posts?

Dear all,

can somebody please help with formatting?

Is there a way to easily colour every second word in the above sentence, in the same colour? Holding ctrl won't keep the highlighting.

Done bit by bit:

can somebody please help with formatting?

Also, sometimes when I copy this way coloured text, after pasting it turns colourless.*

But it is not doing it here when I'm trying it:

can somebody please help with formatting? (pasted).

* Aha, it happens when I copy from a text in an already posted message.

* Bolded/italicised text is not being unformatted when pasted; but underlying vanishes when pasted.

Thank you.



