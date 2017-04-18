Pasting removes formatting; colouring bits of posts?
donnieclark
Inscrit le 18/04/2017
|# 10 mai 2017 14:19
Dear all,
can somebody please help with formatting?
Is there a way to easily colour every second word in the above sentence, in the same colour? Holding ctrl won't keep the highlighting.
Done bit by bit:
can somebody please help with formatting?
Also, sometimes when I copy this way coloured text, after pasting it turns colourless.*
But it is not doing it here when I'm trying it:
can somebody please help with formatting? (pasted).
* Aha, it happens when I copy from a text in an already posted message.
* Bolded/italicised text is not being unformatted when pasted; but underlying vanishes when pasted.
Thank you.
