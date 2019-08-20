We just chose to return and raid just for fun

I played the vanilla WoW Classic beta back. I possess the baron mount. I can not say I'm all that enthusiastic about classic however. I would much rather see a Vanilla WoW Gold with redesign. I feel with classic is Blizzard stepping down by being a triple-A studio. Not to say they don't/can't make triple-A games any more, but WoW Classic (retail and classic) are not of the caliber any more. Retail (BfA) is beautiful in contrast to Classic, but WoW Classicplay is terrible. I would rather they perform a"reforge" for classic with the original gameplay and updated images.



So inquisitive question to the boyz, just how do you all feel about WoW Classic releasing on its schedule, then turning right into something like Old School Runescape? Improved although old content and always working to implement for that client. I am curious about all your remarks as you're hoping that classic turns into BC (sign me up for this also!) If this could be a great option, And also to determine.



Hey Esfand love ya mate you fun to watch full of hilarious and information! At some point may you ask or bring up oceanic servers? Like they will do it The reason the private server scene is indeed dead for aussies is due to playing 350-400ms its simply not fun.. And I want these new classics to operate together with the oceanic servers but ive googled and searched so much I cant find any information regarding this at all.. However im scared of the way they will do it.. The players will be spread by many servers for oceanic out too much no servers for us will make alot people never perform it.. And we would like to play it... we really wish to play it but not with horrible latency.



I am not likely to lie I miss some of the nostalgic things about classic World of Warcraft such as people right-clicking you and inviting you into a group when they supposed to really inspect your full T2 or T3 gear. I miss how when you did something such as the pursuit with your priest it meant something. I will never forget how Mages needed to make a lot of food for the raid also warlocks had the Soul Stone off trash. I recall that you could just have two to three mounts since you'd all of your nature resist gear fire resist gear Frost resist equipment in your 16 slot journey bags taking up space.



I remember grinding to the standing to get into the raid something like forty archetype crystals and a lot of emptiness crystals. I'll never forget how eventually one of our rogues got another binding from molten core off of gar and finally after Wrath of all Lich King she obtained her legendary sword. It was a fantastic memory because we just chose to return and raid just for fun. I remember traveling into arath Highlands to talk to the guard to queue for Arathy Basin. I remember the first time I had been level 40 I saw a palladin jump out of the Tower bubbling on the way down consecrating the floor smashing the hell out of each one the ogres that followed him down all in Dungeon 0.5 equipment that Buy Gold in WoW Classic was the afternoon I decided to make a paladin I was sick of dying on my Warlock I was sick of dreading the mobs and innumerable mob came back to kill me.