Airbus A321neo Virgin America
Média publié le 20 avril 2017 - Source : Airbus
© Airbus
- 20/04 Airbus livre le premier A321neo (photos)
- 19/04Les premières sections du Beluga XL arrivent à Toulouse (photos)
- 14/04Le Boeing 737 Max 9 effectue son premier vol
- 11/04Bilan positif pour Aero Expo Friedrichshafen 2017
- 07/04 Lufthansa a inauguré sa nouvelle ligne Bordeaux-Francfort
- 07/04 French blue recrute des PNC
- 05/04 Air Madagascar et Air Austral signent un protocole d'accord
- 01/04Le Boeing 787-10 effectue son premier vol (photos)
- 31/03Premier vol de l'A319neo (photos)
- 30/03 XL Airways volera vers les Antilles depuis 7 villes de Province dès l'hiver 2017-2018
- 30/03 Air Caraïbes reçoit son second Airbus A350
- 23/03 Le Boeing 737 MAX 8 obtient sa certification de la FAA
- 22/03Métier : PNC chez Aigle Azur
- 13/03 Le Breitling DC-3 a entamé son grand tour du monde
- 13/03 Le nouveau transporteur sud-coréen KAIR Airlines commande huit A320
- 13/03 Les CSeries, chouchous des passagers de Swiss
- 11/03 Iran Air reçoit son premier Airbus A330
- 11/03 Cathay Pacific augmente ses fréquences entre Paris et Hong Kong
- 09/03 Boeing présente son premier 737 MAX 9 (photos)
- 03/03 L'A321neo équipé des moteurs LEAP-1A de CFM obtient sa Certification de Type
