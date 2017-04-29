Médias

Cérémonie B787-9 Oman Air

Média publié le 29 avril 2017 - Source : AeroWeb-fr.net

Cérémonie B787-9 Oman Air

© David Dagouret pour Aeroweb-fr.net

Toute l'actualité aéronautique
En direct des forums
Rejoindre le forum
Les plus belles photos d'avions
Boeing 737-8H6 (9M-MSC) Airbus A330-302 (B-16338) Boeing 737-9GP/ER (PK-LHI) Boeing 737-8GP/WL (PK-LJW) A320-214 WL (PK-GQN) Boeing 737-8Q8 (WL) (PK-CML)
Toutes les photos d'avions