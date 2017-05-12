Médias

essai long courrier airbus A350-1000

Média publié le 12 mai 2017 - Source : Airbus

essai long courrier airbus A350-1000

© Airbus

Toute l'actualité aéronautique
En direct des forums
Rejoindre le forum
Les plus belles photos d'avions
A320-232 WL (EC-MNZ) Embraer ERJ-145MP (G-CGWV) Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner (2-DEER) De Havilland Canada DHC-8-402Q Dash 8 (C-GWEP) De Havilland Canada DHC-8-402Q Dash 8 (C-GWEP) Airbus A319-114 (C-FYJG)
Toutes les photos d'avions