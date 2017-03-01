Médias
Vol inaugural Airbus A350 Air Caraïbes
Média publié le 2 mars 2017 - Source : AeroWeb-fr.net
- 02/03Bienvenue à bord de l'A350 d'Air Caraïbes (photos)
- 01/03 Air Caraïbes reçoit son premier Airbus A350
- 27/02 Air Austral propose le paiement en plusieurs fois sans frais
- 25/02 Safran crée un centre d'excellence en maintenance et réparation
- 25/02Brussels Airlines dévoile son avion "Amare"
- 25/02 Korean Air reçoit son premier 787-9
- 22/02L'A320 fête ses 30 ans
- 18/02Le premier Boeing 787-10 sort d'usine (photos)
- 17/02 Sonaca Aircraft procède aux tests de certification du Sonaca 200
- 16/02 Aigle Azur ouvre une liaison entre Bordeaux et Alger
- 16/02 Air India reçoit son premier Airbus A320neo
- 15/02Air Transat : livrée spéciale pour ses 30 ans (photos)
- 15/02 Air Canada met l’accent sur Montréal depuis la France
- 13/02 OneWorld fête ses 18 ans
- 11/02Premier vol de l'Airbus A350 Air Caraïbes (photos)
- 10/02 Air Canada dévoile sa nouvelle livrée
- 10/02 Air Transat fête ses 30 ans
- 08/02Un A380 au musée du Bourget et un autre au musée de Toulouse.
- 06/02 Qatar Airways lance le vol le plus long au monde
- 02/02 Air Madagascar à la recherche d'un partenaire
