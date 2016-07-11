Sondages

Boeing doit-il lancer un avion entre le 737 et le 787 ?

ajouté le 11 juillet 2016

Entre le futur 737-9 MAX et le 787-8, Boeing n'a pas d'avion sur ce marché autrefois rempli par le 757. Le 737-9 pourrait avoir le nombre de passagers convenable (jusqu'à 220 personnes), mais pas le rayon d'action. Le 787 est trop gros pour ce segment. Il faudrait à Boeing un avion de 220 à 240 places pouvant voler sur 5000nm. Le constructeur américain va-t-il se lancer dans un nouveau programme ambitieux ?

