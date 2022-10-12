According to Kotaku the players have begun to stumble across an in-game promotional spot in the form of State Farm insurance NBA 2K23 MT Coins. The storefront for NBA 2K23's game in The City has received an entirely new space dedicated to State Farm as well as a quest in MyCareer involves the player being assigned to talk to Jake, the mascot of the insurance firm. Jake.



Appearing in numerous ads before, Jake from State Farm has returned with an NBA 2K23 cameo. In motion captured by the actor who originally played Jake, Jake greets the players in the neighborhood with his State Farm uniform that he refers to as "drip".



Furthermore there is State Farm also has a storefront. State Farm store also offers more branded cosmetics and products starting at 15,000 VC which costs PS3.99/$4.99 in real money. Find the whole process and space to be anything but absurd, some fans have used social media to attack 2k over its brutally forced advertising.



Before, 2K has included ad products that were not related to the NBA as well as received a widespread backlash due to the inability of its ads to be skipped in NBA 2K20 and its degrading behavior. The fans of 2K may not be surprised with this innovative State of the Farm insurance advertisements however.



As the franchise is renowned by its numerous microtransactions such as random-generated loot boxes. NBA 2K23 seems to include more advertisements than ever before but Buy 2K MT, some challenges also require players to hit milestones with authentic brand names.